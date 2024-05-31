How to watch UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier fight card details, start times and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Russia's Islam Makhachev will face American fighter Dustin Poirier in a lightweight championship bout this weekend. (Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 302! This weekend, UFC heads to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for a fight card featuring the battle for the lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier. But that's not the only action on the lineup. There's also two middleweight bouts — Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa and Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, plus a heavyweight fight with Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov, a welterweight matchup between Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos and plenty of prelims.

If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 302, know this: Makhachev vs. Poirier will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. While the prelims will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 302 without paying for PPV and more.

How to watch UFC 302 without cable:

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Early prelims time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 302 this weekend

(Megan Briggs/Getty Images) UFC 302 on ESPN+ Order UFC 302 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 302 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 302 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 302 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can also get ESPN+ with the Disney+ Trio bundle for $14.99/month. $80+ at ESPN+

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, June 1 for a pay-per-view lightweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier UFC fight kicks off in New Jersey with early prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier full fight card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (-500) vs. Dustin Poirier (+375)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-210) vs. Paulo Costa (+165)

• Middleweight: Kevin Holland (-250) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+200)

• Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida (-300) vs. Alexandr Romanov (+240)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (-160) vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (+135)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida (+110) vs. Roman Kopylov (-135)

• Lightweight: Grant Dawson (-300 vs. Joe Solecki (+260)

• Welterweight: Phil Rowe (+135) vs. Jake Matthews (-165)

• Welterweight: Niko Price (+210) vs. Alex Morono (-275)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Mickey Gall (+220) vs. Bassil Hafez (-275)

• Women's bantamweight: Ailin Perez (-275) vs. Joselyn Edwards (+201)

• Flyweight: Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima