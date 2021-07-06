How to watch the WNBA's 25th anniversary season

The 2021 WNBA season will feature more than 100 nationally televised regular-season games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV and Amazon Prime Video.

ESPN, which is partnering with WNBA "changemaker" Google, will have a 25-game slate across its networks to mark the 25th anniversary season. CBS will air 40 games, with up to three on CBS and others on CBSSN and the Paramount+ streaming platform. NBATV will carry 35 games this season. Amazon Prime Video announced a multiyear commitment to air 16 games per season.

Additionally, games will be streamed on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook. WNBA League Pass also returns and will stream more than 110 games.

How to watch the 2021 WNBA season on TV

Want to watch games through a traditional cable TV package? You're in luck. The league will have regular-season games on over-the-air channels — nine on ABC and three on CBS.

For sports fans with cable TV packages, ESPN and ESPN2 will televise 15 games and the All-Star Game. ESPN and ABC will expand coverage into the postseason with up to 19 games.

If you have a deep sports lineup on cable, CBS and CBS Sports Network will air 40 games.

Finally, NBA TV will have 35 games with the majority coming after the Olympic break as teams vie for the postseason.

How to stream games on WNBA League Pass, other providers

For fans who want to stream games, WNBA League Pass is your most comprehensive option.

For $16.99, you can access every team's games (subject to local and national blackout restrictions). This includes multi-game viewing and live DVR. All games will also be available on demand.

If you're a fan of a single team, you can purchase the team pass for $9.99 (blackout restrictions still apply).

League Pass is available on Apple TV and can be streamed on mobile, tablets and Chromecast.

ESPN and CBS also will have streaming games available. All ESPN games will be available on the ESPN app, but you'll need a cable provider. CBS games will also air on the Paramount+ platform.

Story continues

Amazon Prime Video is available through your Amazon Prime account.

Finally, Twitter and Facebook will stream a number of games. On the WNBA's official Twitter feed, 12 games will be available live with fan interactions and engagements. The WNBA Facebook page will broadcast 20 games and will also be available on Oculus.

WNBA national TV schedule

Games listed are national broadcasts on non-streaming platforms. For Twitter and Facebook broadcasts, visit the WNBA schedule.

MORE: Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley breaks down the seven marquee matchups not to miss this season.

All times ET.

Wednesday, July 7

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. (CBSSN)

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Friday, July 9

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 10

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, July 11

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, Aug. 15

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. (CBSSN)

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Thursday, Aug. 19

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Friday, Aug. 20

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Saturday, Aug. 21

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream, noon (ESPN2)

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, Aug. 22

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thursday, Aug. 26

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Thursday, Aug. 26

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Friday, Aug. 27

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday, Aug. 28

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, Aug. 29

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thursday, Sept. 2

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday, Sept. 4

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, Sept. 5

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Monday, Sept. 6

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. (CBSSN)

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thursday, Sept. 9

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Friday, Sept. 10

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday, Sept. 11

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, Sept. 13

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 15

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Thursday, Sept. 16

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Friday, Sept. 17

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, Sept. 19

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m. (CBSSN)