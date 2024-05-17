How to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight: Full card, where to stream and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tyson Fury is training for his heavyweight championship match against Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday. (Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

This weekend, for the first time in over 20 years, the world will crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Headlining the Ring of Fire boxing event at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena this Saturday is a match up between British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Ukrainian cruiserweight champion turned heavyweight contender Oleksandr Usyk. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for free and more.

How to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight:

ExpressVPN Stream Fury vs. Usyk $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Fury vs. Usyk $70 at Amazon

Date: Saturday, May 19

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TV channel/streaming: PPV via DAZN, PPV via ESPN+

When is the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight?

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk face off this Saturday, May 18 for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the Ring of Fire event. The event begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The headliners are expected to step into the ring later in the afternoon.

What channel is the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight on?

The boxing match between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the headlining event of Ring of Fire, will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through DAZN, ESPN+ or direct through PPV.com — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight:

(Dazn) DAZN Order Fury vs. Usyk DAZN offers subscribers over 150 fights a year, plus crossover boxing, women's soccer, pool matches and more. New subscribers can order the fight for $69.99 and get their first month of DAZN completely free. $70 at DAZN

(ESPN) Ring of Fire on PPV ESPN+ Order Fury vs. Usyk on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, the Ring of Fire fight event is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $69.99. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle Ring of Fire in with the cost of an annual subscription for a total of $80.98. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $69.99+ at ESPN+

Where to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight for free (sort of)?

Don't want to pay a hefty PPV price? Audiences in Ukraine can stream the Ring of Fire event, including the Fury vs. Usyk fight, on a platform called Megogo. Subscribers to Megogo's "Light" plan can stream the Fury vs. Usyk match without paying that $70 pay-per-view price tag — and right now, you can try a two week Megogo subscription for just 1 UAH (that's just $0.25 USD). If you don't live in Ukraine but would like to avoid the PPV price for the Ring of Fire, you can always stream like you live in Ukraine with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the fight for free (or almost free) this weekend without ordering on PPV, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Megogo's livestream of this weekend's fight as opposed to paying for PPV for US coverage of Fury vs. Usyk. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Ukraine, and then sign up for a Megogo trial account (for $0.25). ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

