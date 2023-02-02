How to watch the Super Bowl 2023: Time, date, TV channel, halftime show for Eagles-Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set. After a drama-laden conference postseason in the AFC and NFC, here's all the info you need for Super Sunday.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII can be watched and streamed on Fox, which is available through most cable and streaming television packages

When is the Super Bowl?

Sunday, Feb. 12

What time is Super Bowl kickoff?

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local time

Where is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is in Glendale, Arizona this year

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles

Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show