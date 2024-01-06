How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game today
This Saturday, kicking off Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers (9-7) are currently favored to win over the Ravens (13-3), while the Baltimore Ravens are still major contenders to head to Super Bowl 58 next month. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this Saturday's Steelers vs. Ravens game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game left this season, from now until the 2024 Super Bowl.
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game:
Fubo TV
Watch ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+
What channel is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on?
This Saturday's Steelers at Ravens game will air on ABC and ESPN, and stream on ESPN+. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch today's football game.
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox
Select NFL games stream on ESPN+ during the 2023-24 NFL season, including this Monday's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch football, this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet and computer and on ESPN.com.
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch football. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2024. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently, Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
