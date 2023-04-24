How to watch the NFL Draft live this week — streaming or cable

The 2023 NFL Draft is about to kick off! That's why you're here: You're trying to figure out how to watch the three-day spectacle. Don't worry, we've got you! Here's all the info you need to watch the NFL Draft in real time (and even for free), from TV channels to streaming services to live streams, and with or without cable. You can watch or stream the event via any of the channels below:

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

You can watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. So if you can already watch these networks on your TV — via an antenna, cable, or a streaming service — great! Good job! You're all set and can stop reading here. The rest of this article is for those of you who don't have cable or streaming TV services, and anyone else who isn't sure how to watch the game tonight.

What channel are ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on near me?

ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.

How do I stream the NFL Draft and watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on my TV without cable?

If you don't have cable, you should be able to watch your local ABC affiliate, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:

How can I watch the NFL Draft on my phone or mobile device?

Whether you’re planning to watch the NFL Draft while you’re on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the event on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The NFL Draft will air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch the game by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). ABC and ESPN also have mobile apps. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the ABC or ESPN mobile apps to your device of choice, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?

You'll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

When is the NFL Draft and what time does it begin?

Thursday, April 27, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. local time on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. local time on Friday, and 12 p.m. ET/10 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Where is the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Mo., at Union Station downtown near the city's World War I Museum and Memorial.

Who are the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects?

Here are the top 100 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.

Who are the odds-on favorites to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall?

Alabama QB Bryce Young is -2000 at BetMGM to be taken No. 1 overall, an overwhelming favorite. Kentucky QB Will Levis is the current favorite to go No. 2 overall at -125. An MGM Grand executive called the betting props market "volatile" last week, though, which could make for a wildly unpredictable three days. Get the latest from our Yahoo Sportsbook pros, here.