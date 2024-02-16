How to watch the NBA dunk contest, 3-point contest, and Steph vs. Sabrina during 2024 All-Star Weekend

Where to stream the 3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest this Saturday.

Stephen Curry will face Sabrina Ionescu on the court this All-Star Weekend for the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point battle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

It's time for the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend, which will see Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James once again facing off as the captains of team East and West, respectively, in a return to the traditional All-Star Game format. But before the East vs. West All-Star Game showdown, we get to watch our NBA favorites go head-to-head in the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge. This Saturday, you can watch Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu face off in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge, Mac McClung defend his title in the Slam Dunk contest, Victor Wembanyama play for Team Top Picks in the Kia Skills Challenge and more. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch NBA All-Star Weekend, including the full All-Star Weekend schedule, streaming info and more.

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge:

Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Watch TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV $20 for your first month at Sling

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Streaming: Sling, Max

What channel is the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge on?

This weekend’s activities will air across a mix of TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2 and NBA TV and the NBA App. The All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge and the NBA All-Star game will both air on TNT.

How to watch the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge:

(Max) Max + B/R Sports Watch live games on TNT Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TNT — plus NHL games, NCAA March Madness, MLB Postseason games and U.S. Soccer. $9.99/month at Max

YouTube TV Watch TNT, ESPN and NBA TV $62.99/for your first three months at YouTube

2024 NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Here’s the full schedule of NBA All-Star weekend events, plus all the NBA All-Star weekend broadcast info:

Friday, Feb. 16

Panini Rising Stars Practice: 11:30 a.m. ET (NBA TV)

Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference: 5:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Panini Rising Stars: 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 17

NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T: 11 a.m. ET (NBA TV)

HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: 2 p.m. ET (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

Commissioner Adam Silver news conference: 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge (3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest): 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 18

NBA Legends Awards: 11:30 a.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T: 1:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

73rd NBA All-Star Game: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

2024 Kia Skills Challenge participants:

Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)

Team Top Picks: Paolo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)

2024 Starry 3-Point Contest participants:

Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Bucks) *

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point challenge:

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk participants:

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic) *

Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

* defending champ

What is the Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point contest?

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will compete in “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge. The new challenge will take place during the Saturday night skill challenges, which beings at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

NBA All-Star rosters:

East All-Stars

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo *

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid *

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton *

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard *

Boston’s Jayson Tatum *

Miami’s Bam Adebayo

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero

Boston’s Jaylen Brown

New York’s Jalen Brunson

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell

New York’s Julius Randle

Atlanta's Trae Young %

Toronto's Scottie Barnes %

West All-Stars

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James *

Dallas’ Luka Doncic *

Phoenix’s Kevin Durant *

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander *

Denver’s Nikola Jokic *

Phoenix’s Devin Booker

Golden State’s Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards

Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns

* Indicates voted in as a starter

% Indicates commissioner's selection for the injured Julius Randle and Joel Embiid

NBA All-Star Game coaches:

West - Chris Finch

East - Doc Rivers

More ways to watch NBA All-Star Weekend:

DirecTV Choice Watch TNT, ESPN and NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Hulu + Live TV Watch ESPN and TNT $76/month at Hulu

