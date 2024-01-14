How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonight on Peacock

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Travis Kelce #87 and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins during the upcoming Wild Card Weekend. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The 2023-24 NFL season has come to a close, and it's finally time for the playoffs, starting with Wild Card Weekend! The wild slate of football games kicks off this Saturday with the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 over on NBC, followed by the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at 8 p.m., streaming exclusively on Peacock. Headed into Saturday night's game, the Chiefs (11-6) are currently favored to win over the Dolphins (11-6).

Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch today's Dolphins at Chiefs game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from Wild Card Weekend until the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game:

Peacock Stream the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game $5.99/month at Peacock

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV channel/streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game on?

Saturday night's Dolphins at Chiefs game will stream exclusively on Peacock (unless you're local to Kansas City, then the game will be broadcast on KSHB, Channel 41). So even if you have NBC, you'll likely need access to the network's streaming platform to catch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs match.

Where to stream the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2024:

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the Macy's Parade and all the Thanksgiving football games. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now, you can get $20 off your first month ahead of the holiday season. Try free at Fubo

(Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $76/month at Hulu

(Photo: NFL) NFL+ Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial. $6.99/month at NFL

More ways to watch the 2024 NFL season:

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99/month at ESPN

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, Fox , ABC and NBC $30 for your first month at Sling

YouTube TV Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network $72.99/month at YouTube