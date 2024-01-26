How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC championship game
The divisional round is done, and now it's finally time for the NFL's conference championship games. First up: The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens. Headed into the AFC championship match, the Ravens (13-4) are favored to win over the Chiefs (11-6). Ready to tune into the Kansas City vs. Baltimore showdown? Here’s how to watch the Chiefs at Ravens game this Sunday, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until the 2024 Super Bowl.
How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game:
Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
What channel is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on?
Sunday afternoon's Chiefs at Ravens game will air on CBS, so you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune in. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:
Where to stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game?
Paramount+ has two plans: a $6-a-month ad-supported tier and a $12-a-month ad-free premium tier that includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial, so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2024:
For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. That's almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games. The only NFL games you'll miss are those slated for Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway).
This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup and easy online cancellation. Currently, Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and the NFL Network. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and the Big Ten Network, and 100-plus more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually), also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
