How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL playoffs divisional round game

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 7: Chris Conley #84 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 21-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Chris Conley #84 and the San Francisco 49ers play the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs this Saturday. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The NFL postseason playoffs are in full swing, and next up is the divisional round. This Saturday, the Green Bay Packers play the San Francisco 49ers in Levi's Stadium, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox. Headed into the NFC playoff match, the 49ers (12-5) are currently favored to win over the Packers (9-8). Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Green Bay showdown this Saturday? Here’s how to watch the game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL postseason game from the divisional round to the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game:

  • NFL+

    Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

    $6.99/month at NFL

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game on?

The Packers at 49ers game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game this weekend:

  • Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW

    Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC

    $29 at Amazon

Where to stream the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game?

(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2024 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can check it out risk-free.

(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch Fox, NBC, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+

For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN — basically almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!).

This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

$76/month at Hulu

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2024:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: