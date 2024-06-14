We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight this weekend: Full card, where to stream and more

Gervonta Davis, AKA Tank, will face Frank "The Ghost" Martin in the ring this Saturday. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

This weekend, there’s a WBA Lightweight World Championship showdown set between the undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Frank “The Ghost” Martin. Saturday night’s Premier Boxing Champions fight inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas will also feature a co-main event: David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC light heavyweight title. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for cheaper and more.

How to watch the Tank vs. Martin fight:

PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Davis vs. Martin $75 at Amazon

ExpressVPN Stream Davis vs. Martin for less $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

Date: Saturday, June 15

Prelims time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Main event time: 8 p.m. ET

Ring walk time (approximate): 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime PPV

When is the Davis vs. Martin fight?

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin face off this Saturday, June 15 for the WBA lightweight title. The PPV event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will feature four fights, including the co-main event: David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC light heavyweight title.

What channel is the Tank vs. Martin fight on?

The boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin will only be available through pay-per-view. You can purchase the fight through Amazon Prime Video for $74.99 in the US — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight:

(Amazon) PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Tank vs. Martin You can order this PPV fight through Amazon Prime Video. If you're not already Prime member: Amazon Prime Video is the home of many hit shows and films, and the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. On top of ad-supported Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2024 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also upgrade to ad-free Amazon Prime Video for an additional $2.99 per month. $75 at Amazon

Where to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight free?

Don't want to pay a hefty PPV price? Residents of the UK will pay just £20 (or $25 USD) for this Saturday's Tank vs. Martin match on Amazon PPV. Don't live in the UK? You can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the fight for cheaper this weekend without ordering on PPV, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into the PPV fight from a UK server and pay less than the US pricing. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find the fight on Amazon UK's PPV platform. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight card:

Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin - WBA lightweight title

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - WBC interim light heavyweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello - WBC interim super lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha - WBC middleweight title

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 5:30 p.m. ET):