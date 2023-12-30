Advertisement
How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game tonight

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tonight, during Week 17 of the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions (10-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch Saturday night's matchup between the Cowboys and the Lions, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+

What channel is the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game on?

Tonight's Lions at Cowboys game will air on ABC, ESPN and stream on ESPN+. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch tonight's game.

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game:

(ESPN+)

ESPN+

Stream select NFL games on ESPN

Select NFL games stream on ESPN+ during the 2023-24 NFL season, including this Monday's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch football, this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.

$10.99/month at ESPN
(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch ABC, ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS and NFL Network

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the Macy's Parade and all the Thanksgiving football games. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for the holiday season, new subscribers can save $20 on their first month of Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans.

Try free at Fubo
(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).

Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.

$76/month at Hulu
(Photo: NFL)

NFL+

Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

$6.99/month at NFL

