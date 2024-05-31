How to watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang fight this weekend: Full card, where to stream and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 29: Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom during the media workouts at Boulevard World on May 29, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Boxing fans, are you ready to watch Wilder vs. Zhang headline the 5v5: Queensberry vs. Matchroom event? This Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, five of Eddie Hearn’s boxers will face off against five of Frank Warren’s boxers. Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will face off in a headline heavyweight bout. Also on the Queensberry V. Matchroom card is a featherweight title fight between Raymond Ford and Nick Ball and a light heavyweight title between Dmitry Bivol and Malik Zinad. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Wilder vs. Zhang fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for less and more.

How to watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang fight:

Date: Saturday, June 1

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Ring walk time: (Approximately) 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TV channel/streaming: PPV via DAZN

When is the Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder fight?

Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder face off this Saturday, June 1 for the 5 vs. 5: Queensberry vs. Matchroom card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event begins at 2 p.m. ET. The headliners are expected to step into the ring later in the afternoon, time still TBD.

What channel is the Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder fight on?

The boxing match between heavyweights Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder, the headlining event of the Queensberry vs. Matchroom event this Saturday, will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through DAZN — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight for less with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder fight:

Where to watch the Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder fight for free (or for less)?

Don't want to pay a hefty PPV price? Audiences in the UK and other regions of the world will pay significantly less for the full 5v5: Queensberry vs. Matchroom event on DAZN, including the Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder fight. You can catch the fight for just $21.99 in most parts of the world, and even if you're in the US, you can still stream like you're in, say, Albania, with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the fight for free this weekend without ordering on PPV, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

