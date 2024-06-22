How to watch the Copa America 2024 tournament tonight: Where to stream games, broadcast schedule and more
Soccer — or football — fans, are you ready for the Copa America 2024 tournament? Kicking off just a week after the Euro 2024 began, the Copa America action continues tonight, June 22 with two matches: Ecuador vs. Venezuela (6 p.m. ET on FS1) and Mexico vs. Jamaica (9 p.m. ET on FS1). The USA is hosting the tournament, which will run for three weeks through June and July, with 32 games scheduled to play across 14 stadiums in 10 states. That's a lot to follow. Need help figuring out how to watch every live Copa America 2024 match? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Copa America tournament, including the broadcast schedule, where to watch matches for free and more.
How to watch Copa America 2024 games:
Fubo
Watch every Euro 2024 match
Dates: June 20 - July 14, 2024
Location: USA
TV channel: FOX, FS1, FS2
Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN
When is the Copa America 2024 tournament?
Euro 2024 kicked off on Thursday, June 20 with the Argentina vs. Canada match. It continues tonight with Ecuador vs. Venezuela at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Mexico vs. Jamaica at 9 p.m., both on FS1.
What channel is Copa America on in the US?
The 2024 Copa America matches will air across FOX networks FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).
How to watch the Copa America 2024 tournament without cable:
Fubo TV will get you access to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo is the best way to watch the Euro 2024 matches in the US. Fubo will also get you at least another 190 other live channels. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the Copa America 2024 tournament totally free.
DirecTV Ultimate
Watch FOX, FS1, FS2*
YouTube TV
Watch FOX, FS1, FS2
Who is playing in the Copa America?
Argentina
Bolivia
Canada
Chile
Ecuador
Jamaica
Mexico
Paraguay
Peru
USA
Venezuela
Copa America 2024 key dates:
Group Stage: June 20 — July 2, 2024
Quarterfinals: July 4-6, 2024
Semifinals: July 9-10, 2024
Third Place: July 13, 2024
Final: July 14, 2024
Copa America 2024 Group Stage schedule:
All times Eastern
Group A:
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs. Canada: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, June 21
Peru vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)
Group B:
Saturday, June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Mexico vs. Jamaica: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 30
Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Group C
Sunday, June 23
USA vs. Bolivia: 6 p.m. (FOX)
Uruguay vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FOX)
Thursday, June 27
Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (FOX)
Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, July 1
USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)
Group D
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)
More ways to watch the Copa 2024 tournament:
Sling TV Blue
Watch FOX, FS1
Hulu + Live TV
Watch FOX, FS1