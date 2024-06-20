How to watch the Copa America 2024 tournament tonight: Where to stream games, broadcast schedule and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Soccer — or football — fans, are you ready for the Copa America 2024 tournament? Kicking off just a week after the Euro 2024 began, the Copa America action starts this Thursday, June 20 with a match between Argentina (the defending Copa champions) and Canada. This tournament marks Lionel Messi's record 35th appearance, and Argentina are widely favored heading into the 2024 Copa America. USA will host the tournament, which will run for three weeks through June and July, with 32 games scheduled to play across 14 stadiums in 10 states. That's a lot to follow. Need help figuring out how to watch every live Copa America 2024 match? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Copa America tournament, including the broadcast schedule, where to watch matches for free and more.

How to watch Copa America 2024 games:

Dates: June 20 - July 14, 2024

Location: USA

TV channel: FOX, FS1, FS2

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

When is the Copa America 2024 tournament?

Copa America 2024 kicks off this Thursday, June 20 with the Argentina vs. Canada match at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is Copa America on in the US?

The 2024 Copa America matches will air across FOX networks FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

How to watch the Copa America 2024 tournament without cable:

Fubo TV will get you access to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo is the best way to watch the Euro 2024 matches in the US. Fubo will also get you at least another 190 other live channels. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the Copa America 2024 tournament totally free.

DirecTV Ultimate Watch FOX, FS1, FS2*

YouTube TV Watch FOX, FS1, FS2

Who is playing in the Copa America?

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

USA

Venezuela

Group Stage: June 20 — July 2, 2024

Quarterfinals: July 4-6, 2024

Semifinals: July 9-10, 2024

Third Place: July 13, 2024

Final: July 14, 2024

Copa America 2024 Group Stage schedule:

All times Eastern

Group A:

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. Canada: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)

Group B:

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Mexico vs. Jamaica: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, June 30

Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Group C

Sunday, June 23

USA vs. Bolivia: 6 p.m. (FOX)

Uruguay vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FOX)

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (FOX)

Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, July 1

USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)

Group D

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)

More ways to watch the Copa 2024 tournament:

Sling TV Blue Watch FOX, FS1