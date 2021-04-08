How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

The event you've definitely been waiting for is finally here: the boxing match between retired MMA fighter Ben Askren and internet personality Jake Paul. On Saturday, April 17 at 9:00 pm ET, Askren and Paul will square off in the ring.

This event is being treated more like a tentpole movie rather than a pay-per-view sporting event. Triller Network, the service putting on the fight, hired Emmy-winning producer and director Bert Marcus to direct the four-hour entertainment extravaganza.

And given how this fight came about, that's appropriate. Paul, a former Disney Channel star, has fought two professional boxing matches, though both were more novelty matches than fully serious sporting events. After knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in November, Paul started taunting Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and Askren on social media.

Paul and Askren got into a back-and-forth, and Askren decided that Paul should try fighting against a professional for a change. Askren is not a trained boxer, but he did have a 19-2 MMA record when he retired from the sport in 2019.

In December, Askren said that he's looking forward to the fight, saying to Submission Radio "...You’re telling me you’re gonna pay me a whole bunch of money to beat up a YouTube star? Like, I don’t know, that just sounds like a fun Friday night to me.”

How to watch

The Paul vs. Askren Triller Fight Club event is on Saturday, April 17 at 9:00 pm ET, and it can be purchased at thefightclub.com for $49.99.

Will there be more than boxing?

Including the undercard, there will be seven fights in all, but there will be more than just boxing to keep viewers entertained. A whole host of big name musical acts will be performing as well. Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, Diplo, Saweetie, Major Lazer, and Doja Cat are all scheduled to play, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40's new hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore.

Undercard

Regis Prograis (25-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5)

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1) vs. Frank Mir (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0 in MMA)

Joe Fournier (8-0) vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (pro debut)

Junior Younan (15-0-1) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1)

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1)

Quinton Randall (7-0) vs William Jackson (13-2-2)

