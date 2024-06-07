Advertisement

How to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight tonight: Full card, where to stream and more

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA- MARCH 19: Blair Cobbs makes his entrance for welterweight fight against Alexis Rocha at Galen Center March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images)
Blair Cobbs will fight Adrien Broner this Friday. (Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images)

Boxing fans, are you ready to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight? This Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs will face off for 10 rounds in the ring. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Broner vs. Cobbs fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for less and more.

Date: Friday, June 7

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Ring walk time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL

TV channel/streaming: PPV via Triller

Adrien Broner faces Blair Cobbs this Friday, June 7. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET. The headliners are expected to step into the ring later in the night, around 11 p.m. ET.

The boxing match between welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through Triller — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight for less with the help of a VPN.

(Triller)

Triller TV

Buy Broner vs. Cobbs on PPV

Broner vs Cobbs is a Pay-per-view fight available exclusively through Triller TV in the US. You can purchase the entire event on Triller for $39.99. 

$40 at Triller TV

Broner vs. Cobbs fight card

  • Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweights

  • Ian Green vs. Roy Barringer, 10 rounds, middleweights

  • Cassius Chaney vs. Michael Hunter, 10 rounds, heavyweights

  • Antonio Perez vs. Antonio Williams, 10 rounds, lightweights

  • Johnnie Langston vs. Mike Perez, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

  • Tresean Wiggins vs. Semajay Thomas, 8 rounds, welterweights