How to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight tonight: Full card, where to stream and more
Boxing fans, are you ready to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight? This Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs will face off for 10 rounds in the ring. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Broner vs. Cobbs fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for less and more.
How to watch the Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs fight:
Triller TV
Buy Broner vs. Cobbs on PPV
Date: Friday, June 7
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Ring walk time: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL
TV channel/streaming: PPV via Triller
When is the Broner vs. Cobbs fight?
Adrien Broner faces Blair Cobbs this Friday, June 7. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET. The headliners are expected to step into the ring later in the night, around 11 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Broner vs. Cobbs fight on?
The boxing match between welterweights Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through Triller — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight for less with the help of a VPN.
Where to watch the Broner vs. Cobbs fight:
Broner vs Cobbs is a Pay-per-view fight available exclusively through Triller TV in the US. You can purchase the entire event on Triller for $39.99.
Broner vs. Cobbs fight card
Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweights
Ian Green vs. Roy Barringer, 10 rounds, middleweights
Cassius Chaney vs. Michael Hunter, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Antonio Perez vs. Antonio Williams, 10 rounds, lightweights
Johnnie Langston vs. Mike Perez, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
Tresean Wiggins vs. Semajay Thomas, 8 rounds, welterweights