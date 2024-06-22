How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials today
The 2024 Paris Olympics are swiftly approaching, but before we dive into 16 days of competition across gymnastics, diving, swimming, track and more, it’s time to see who will make the cut for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials. Next up: the Olympic Track & Field Trials. Starting today, athletes — including six-time world champion Noah Lyles, defending Olympic women’s 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and reigning women’s 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson — will gather at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon to compete for a spot on Team USA.
The trials run from June 21-24 and June 27-30. Are you ready to see who among the Team USA hopefuls will cross that finish line first? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.
How to watch the U.S. Track & Field trials:
Dates: June 21 - June 30
Location: Hayward Field, Eugene, OR
TV channel: NBC, USA Network
Streaming: Peacock
When are the Olympic Trials for track & field?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials begin this Friday, June 21. Coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET.
What channel are the Olympic Track & Field Trials on?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will air on NBC, with all NBC coverage also airing on Peacock. USA Network will air same-day delayed coverage. You can find the full broadcast schedule below.
How to watch the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials live without cable:
For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and Super Mario Bros.
Right now, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for $19.99, which is perfect for locking in the price before it increases to $7.99/month in mid-July. For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
And if you're a student looking to catch the big race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months.
2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern. Here's the full Track & Field events schedule.
Friday, June 21 - Track & Field: Day 1
9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Peacock)
6:20 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (USA)
Saturday, June 22, Track & Field: Day 2
8:55 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Peacock)
7:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, June 23, Track & Field: Day 3
8:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Peacock)
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Monday, June 24, Track & Field: Day 4
8:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Peacock)
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Wednesday, June 27, Track & Field: Day 7
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (NBC)
7:15 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. (Peacock)
9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (USA)
Thursday, June 28, Track & Field: Day 8
10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (USA)
Friday, June 29, Track & Field: Day 9
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (NBC)
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Peacock)
7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Saturday, June 30, Track & Field: Day 10
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (NBC)
5:50 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Peacock)
When are the 2024 Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26. However, some events will start their competitions earlier, including handball, rugby and soccer, with events beginning as early as July 24.
How to watch the 2024 Olympics:
Much like the Olympic Team Trials, NBCUniversal will be the home of the 2024 Olympics, with most of the action airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Select events will air on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.
