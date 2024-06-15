How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky could tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But first, she has to officially qualify for Team USA. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympics are swiftly approaching, but before we dive into 16 days of competition across gymnastics, diving, swimming, track and more, it’s time to see who will make the cut for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials. First up: the Olympic Swim Trials. Starting this Saturday, over 700 swimmers — including Lilly King, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, will gather in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium to compete for a spot on Team USA. The football stadium has been transformed into a swimming venue to accommodate the trials, which seems fitting considering many of the swimming competitions at the Paris Olympics will also be held in temporary pools (when they’re not swimming in the Seine, that is).

Are you ready to see who among the Team USA hopefuls will make the biggest splash? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

How to watch the Team USA swimming trials:

Dates: June 15-23

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

When are the Olympic Trials for swimming?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials begin this Saturday, June 15. Competitors will be in the pool starting at 11 a.m. ET.

What channel are the Olympic Swim Trials on?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will air on NBC, with all NBC coverage also airing on Peacock. USA Network will air same-day delayed coverage of all the qualifiers. You can find the full broadcast schedule below.

How to watch the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials live without cable:

2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 15

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, June 16

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 5 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, June 17

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, June 18

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 6 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Wednesday, June 19

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Thursday, June 21

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, June 21

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 5:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Saturday, June 22

Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats: 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, June 23

Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Who is competing in the Team USA Olympic Swim Trials?

There will be roughly 740 swimmers competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials this week. Some of the biggest names set to make a splash at the competition include Lilly King, Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Lydia Jacoby, Bobby Finke and Alex Walsh.

When are the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26. However, some events will start their competitions earlier, including handball, rugby and soccer, with events beginning as early as July 24.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics:

Much like the Olympic Team Trials, NBCUniversal will be the home of the 2024 Olympics, with most of the action airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Select events will air on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

