How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials
The 2024 Paris Olympics are swiftly approaching, but before we dive into 16 days of competition across gymnastics, diving, swimming, track and more, it’s time to see who will make the cut for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials. First up: the Olympic Swim Trials. Starting this Saturday, over 700 swimmers — including Lilly King, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, will gather in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium to compete for a spot on Team USA. The football stadium has been transformed into a swimming venue to accommodate the trials, which seems fitting considering many of the swimming competitions at the Paris Olympics will also be held in temporary pools (when they’re not swimming in the Seine, that is).
Are you ready to see who among the Team USA hopefuls will make the biggest splash? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
How to watch the Team USA swimming trials:
Dates: June 15-23
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
TV channel: NBC, USA Network
Streaming: Peacock
When are the Olympic Trials for swimming?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials begin this Saturday, June 15. Competitors will be in the pool starting at 11 a.m. ET.
What channel are the Olympic Swim Trials on?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will air on NBC, with all NBC coverage also airing on Peacock. USA Network will air same-day delayed coverage of all the qualifiers. You can find the full broadcast schedule below.
How to watch the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials live without cable:
For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and Super Mario Bros.
Right now, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for $19.99, which is perfect for locking in the price before it increases to $7.99/month in mid-July. For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
And if you're a student looking to catch the big race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months.
2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials schedule:
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 15
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, June 16
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 5 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, June 17
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 7 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Tuesday, June 18
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 6 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Wednesday, June 19
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 7 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Thursday, June 21
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 7 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Friday, June 21
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 5:30 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Saturday, June 22
Qualifying Heats: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Qualifying Heats: 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, June 23
Finals: 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Who is competing in the Team USA Olympic Swim Trials?
There will be roughly 740 swimmers competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials this week. Some of the biggest names set to make a splash at the competition include Lilly King, Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Lydia Jacoby, Bobby Finke and Alex Walsh.
When are the 2024 Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26. However, some events will start their competitions earlier, including handball, rugby, and soccer, with events beginning as early as July 24.
How to watch the 2024 Olympics:
Much like the Olympic Team Trials, NBCUniversal will be the home of the 2024 Olympics, with most of the action airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Select events will air on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.
