How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials today
The 2024 Paris Olympics are swiftly approaching, but before we dive into 16 days of competition across gymnastics, diving, swimming, track and more, it’s time to see who will make the cut for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials. The Olympic Swimming Trials got underway this past weekend, and now it's time for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials. Starting this Monday, Team USA hopeful divers — including Jess Parratto, Andrew Capobianco and Tyler Downs — will gather at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, TN to compete for a spot in the Paris Olympics. Are you ready to see who will dive into the Paris Olympics this summer? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials.
How to watch the Team USA Diving Trials:
Dates: June 17-23, 2024
Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
TV channel: NBC, USA Network
Streaming: Peacock
When are the Olympic Trials for diving?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials begin this Monday, June 17.
What channel are the Olympic Diving Trials on?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will air on NBC, with all NBC coverage also airing on Peacock. USA Network will also cover select events. You can find the full broadcast schedule below.
How to watch the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials live without cable:
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials schedule:
All times Eastern
Monday, June 17
Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim: 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)
Women’s Synchro Springboard Final: 9:15 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Tuesday, June 18
Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim: 11 a.m. (Peacock)
Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim: 12:10 p.m. (Peacock)
Women’s Synchro Platform Final: 7:15 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
Men’s Synchro Springboard Final: 9:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Thursday, June 20
Women’s Springboard Prelim: 10 a.m. (Peacock)
Men’s Platform Prelim: 12:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Women’s Springboard Semifinal: 5 p.m. (Peacock)
Men’s Platform Semifinal: 7 p.m. (Peacock)
Women’s Synchro Platform Final: 9:15 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, June 21
Men’s Springboard Prelim: 10 a.m. (Peacock)
Women’s Platform Prelim: 1:15 p.m. (Peacock)
Men’s Springboard Semifinal: 5 p.m. (Peacock)
Women’s Platform Semifinal: 7:20 p.m. (Peacock)
Saturday, June 22
Men’s Platform Final: 1 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Women’s Springboard Final: 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, June 23
Men’s Springboard Final: 2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Women’s Platform Final: 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Who is competing in the Team USA Olympic Diving Trials?
Tokyo Olympic synchronized 10m platform silver medalist Jess Parratto, Tokyo Olympic synchronized 3m springboard silver medalist Andrew Capobianco and Tokyo Olympian Tyler Downs are all expected to compete in the 2024 U.S. Diving Trials. Nike Agunbiade and Kristen Hayden both have a shot at becoming the first Black divers to represent Team USA at an Olympic Games.
When are the 2024 Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially begin with the opening ceremony on July 26. However, some events will start their competitions earlier, including handball, rugby and soccer, with events beginning as early as July 24.
How to watch the 2024 Olympics:
Much like the Olympic Team Trials, NBCUniversal will be the home of the 2024 Olympics, with most of the action airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Select events will air on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.
