How to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs: Full schedule, Magic vs. Cavaliers time, where to stream and more
While the NBA play-in tournament plays out, it’s time to get ready to watch the 2024 NBA playoffs. We may not know which No. 7 vs. No. 8 teams and which No. 9 vs. No. 10 teams will make the playoffs (yet), but we do know that the 2024 NBA playoffs will tip off this Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, a TBD team vs. the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.
When are the NBA playoffs?
The first round of the NBA playoffs begin Saturday, Apr. 20, tipping off with the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. ET.
What channel are the NBA playoffs on?
The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.
How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Fubo Elite
Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
NBA playoffs schedule:
All times Eastern
Saturday, Apr. 20
Game 1: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 1: TBD vs. New York Knicks: 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, Apr. 21
Game 1: TBD vs. Boston Celtics: 1 p.m. (ABC)
Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 1: TBD vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Monday, Apr. 22
Game 2: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 p.m. (NBA TV)
Game 2: TBD vs. New York Knicks: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: 7 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, Apr. 23
Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 7 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, Apr. 24
Game 2: TBD vs. Boston Celtics: 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: TBD vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, Apr. 25
Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 4 p.m. (NBA TV)
Game 3: New York Knicks vs. TBD: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 7 p.m. (TNT)
Friday, Apr. 26
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Apr. 27
Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. TBD: 12:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 10 a.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. TBD: 3 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:30 p.m. (ABC)
When do the NBA Finals start?
The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.
What channel are the NBA Finals on?
The NBA Finals will air on ABC.
2024 NBA Finals schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, June 6
Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 9
Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, June 12
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, June 14
Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Monday, June 17
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Thursday, June 20
Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Sunday, June 23
Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*
*if necessary
More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, TNT, plus get ESPN+