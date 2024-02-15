We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James captains Team West in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off this Sunday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James once again captaining team East and West, respectively, in a return to the traditional All-Star Game format. But the East vs. West All-Star showdown won’t be the only event worth watching this weekend, there’s also the All-Star Celebrity Game, and the Saturday night skills challenges including the 3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, streaming info and more.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2024:

Date: Feb. 18, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV

Streaming: Sling, Max

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?

This weekend’s activities will air across a mix of TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2 and NBA TV and the NBA App. The main event — the NBA All-Star game — will air on TNT.

How to watch the NBA All-Star game:

2024 NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Here’s the full schedule of NBA All-Star weekend events, plus all the NBA All-Star weekend broadcast info:

Friday, Feb. 16

Panini Rising Stars Practice: 11:30 a.m. ET (NBA TV)

Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference: 5:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Panini Rising Stars: 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 17

NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T: 11 a.m. ET (NBA TV)

HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: 2 p.m. ET (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

Commissioner Adam Silver news conference: 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 18

NBA Legends Awards: 11:30 a.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)

G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T: 1:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

73rd NBA All-Star Game: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

NBA All-Star rosters:

East All-Stars

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo *

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid *

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton *

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard *

Boston’s Jayson Tatum *

Miami’s Bam Adebayo

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero

Boston’s Jaylen Brown

New York’s Jalen Brunson

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell

New York’s Julius Randle

Atlanta's Trae Young %

Toronto's Scottie Barnes %

West All-Stars

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James *

Dallas’ Luka Doncic *

Phoenix’s Kevin Durant *

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander *

Denver’s Nikola Jokic *

Phoenix’s Devin Booker

Golden State’s Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards

Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns

* Indicates voted in as a starter

% Indicates commissioner's selection for the injured Julius Randle and Joel Embiid

NBA All-Star Game coaches:

West - Chris Finch

East - Doc Rivers

More ways to watch NBA All-Star Weekend:

