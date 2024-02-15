How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off this Sunday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James once again captaining team East and West, respectively, in a return to the traditional All-Star Game format. But the East vs. West All-Star showdown won’t be the only event worth watching this weekend, there’s also the All-Star Celebrity Game, and the Saturday night skills challenges including the 3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, streaming info and more.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2024:
Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra
Watch TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV
Date: Feb. 18, 2024
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV
Streaming: Sling, Max
What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?
This weekend’s activities will air across a mix of TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2 and NBA TV and the NBA App. The main event — the NBA All-Star game — will air on TNT.
How to watch the NBA All-Star game:
Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange plan offers TNT and ESPN (plus ESPN2 and ESPN3) along with 28 other channels. If you also want NBA TV, you'll need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NBA action, you can always record the game.
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TNT — plus NHL games, NCAA March Madness, MLB Postseason games and U.S. Soccer.
YouTube TV
Watch TNT, ESPN and NBA TV
2024 NBA All-Star weekend schedule
Here’s the full schedule of NBA All-Star weekend events, plus all the NBA All-Star weekend broadcast info:
Friday, Feb. 16
Panini Rising Stars Practice: 11:30 a.m. ET (NBA TV)
Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference: 5:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Panini Rising Stars: 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 17
NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T: 11 a.m. ET (NBA TV)
HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: 2 p.m. ET (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)
Commissioner Adam Silver news conference: 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 18
NBA Legends Awards: 11:30 a.m. ET (NBA TV & NBA App)
G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T: 1:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
73rd NBA All-Star Game: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
NBA All-Star rosters:
East All-Stars
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo *
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid *
Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton *
Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard *
Boston’s Jayson Tatum *
Miami’s Bam Adebayo
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero
Boston’s Jaylen Brown
New York’s Jalen Brunson
Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell
New York’s Julius Randle
Atlanta's Trae Young %
Toronto's Scottie Barnes %
West All-Stars
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James *
Dallas’ Luka Doncic *
Phoenix’s Kevin Durant *
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander *
Denver’s Nikola Jokic *
Phoenix’s Devin Booker
Golden State’s Steph Curry
Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards
Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard
Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns
* Indicates voted in as a starter
% Indicates commissioner's selection for the injured Julius Randle and Joel Embiid
NBA All-Star Game coaches:
West - Chris Finch
East - Doc Rivers
More ways to watch NBA All-Star Weekend:
DirecTV Choice
Watch TNT, ESPN and NBA TV
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN and TNT