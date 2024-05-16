We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes race: Start time, channel, odds, where to stream and more

Mystik Dan won the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It’s time for the 149th Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The 2024 Kentucky Derby concluded with a three-horse photo finish, with 18-1 shot Mystik Dan taking the lead over Sierra Leone and Forever Young. Mystik Dan's pursuit of the 2024 Triple Crown continues this Saturday, with Preakness 149. Coverage of the second leg of the Triple Crown will begin at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday on CNBC and streaming live on Peacock, then moves to NBC (and stays on Peacock) at 4:30 p.m.

Are you ready to switch over from drinking Mint Juleps to Black-Eyed Susans? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Preakness 149 this weekend.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

Date: Saturday, May 18

Coverage start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Race time: TBD

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: NBC, CNBC

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Preakness Stakes 2024?

The second stop in the potential Triple Crown journey will be held this Saturday, May 18 — AKA Armed Forces Day. The action actually begins on Friday, with the 100th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

What time is the Preakness Stakes on?

Coverage of the 149th Preakness Stakes will begin on race day as early as 1:30 p.m. The actual race won’t begin until after 4:30 — official run post time still TBD.

2024 Preakness Stakes channel:

The 149th Preakness Stakes will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

How to watch the Preakness Stakes without cable:

More ways to watch the Preakness Stakes live without cable:

Preakness Stakes 2024 post positions and odds:

The post positions for the Preakness Stakes haven't been drawn yet.

When is the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes race 2024?

The Preakness sister race, the running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, will be held the day before Preakness 149, on Friday, May 17. The race will see a field of three-year-old fillies run the 1+1⁄8 miles of dirt, at the end of an electric 14-race day.

How to watch the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2024:

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes race distance measures 1+3⁄16 miles (9.5 furlongs). As far as time goes, every horse and rider is likely looking to beat Pimlico's course record of 1:53.0 — set by the Triple Crown-winning Secretariat in 1973.

2024 Preakness Purse — how much is the Preakness Stakes prize money?

This year, the winner of the middle jewel in the Triple Crown will receive a portion of a record $2 million.

2024 Preakness horse post positions, jockeys and odds:

Mugatu, Joe Bravo (20-1) Uncle Heavy, Irad Ortiz Jr. (20-1) Catching Freedom, Flavien Prat (6-1) Muth, Juan Hernandez (8-5) Mystik Dan, Brian Hernandez Jr. (5-2) Seize the Grey, Jaime Torres (15-1) Just Steel, Joel Rosario (15-1) Tuscan Gold, Tyler Gaffalione (8-1) Imagination, Frankie Dettori (6-1)

2024 Kentucky Derby winner:

Mystik Dan managed to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24.

Will Mystik Dan compete for the Triple Crown?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan, will race at Preakness, kicking off the second leg of his journey to that elusive Triple Crown win.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is made up of the big three 3-year-old thoroughbred horse races: the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 13 horses have ever won the Triple Crown, the last being Justify, in 2018.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2024:

The Belmont Stakes will run on Saturday, June 8, 2024.