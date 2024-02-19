Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 right now

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
5
Kyle Busch during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off this weekend with the Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It's almost time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. This Sunday, defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney will face some tough odds on Daytona International Speedway’s infamous 2.5-mile track — where the Team Penske driver has never come in first place. While the current defending Cup champ isn’t a past Daytona 500 winner, seven of the drivers on the 2024 Daytona grid are. Odds are currently tied four ways for the Daytona 500 winner, split between Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Are you ready for the 66th running of “The Great American Race?” Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 this weekend.

How to watch the Daytona 500:

Date: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo and more

How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable:

Daytona 500 broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 16

Daytona 500 practice: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Daytona 500 final practice: 10:30-11:30 a.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Monday, Feb. 19

Daytona 500: 4-7:30 p.m. (Fox, Fox Sports app)

Daytona 500 odds:

Here are the odds headed into the Daytona 500 this weekend (according to BetMGM).

Best odds to win

  • Ryan Blaney +1100

  • Chase Elliott +1100

  • Denny Hamlin +1100

  • Brad Keselowski +1100

Daytona 500 starting grid

  1. Joey Logano

  2. Michael McDowell

  3. Tyler Reddick

  4. Christopher Bell

  5. Chase Elliott

  6. Austin Cindric

  7. Alex Bowman

  8. Denny Hamlin

  9. Carson Hocevar

  10. John Hunter Nemechek

  11. Erik Jones

  12. Harrison Burton

  13. Daniel Suarez

  14. Zane Smith

  15. Ty Gibbs

  16. Brad Keselowski

  17. Kyle Larson

  18. William Byron

  19. Chris Buescher

  20. Chase Briscoe

  21. Ross Chastain

  22. Justin Haley

  23. Jimmie Johnson

  24. Bubba Wallace

  25. Ryan Preece

  26. Kaz Grala

  27. Martin Truex Jr.

  28. AJ Allmendinger

  29. Corey LaJoie

  30. Josh Berry

  31. Todd Gilliland

  32. Ryan Blaney

  33. Austin Dillon

  34. Kyle Busch

  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  36. Riley Herbst

  37. Daniel Hemric

  38. Noah Gragson

  39. Anthony Alfredo

  40. David Ragan

More ways to watch Fox:

  • Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW

    Watch local ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC

    $29 at Amazon