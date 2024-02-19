How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 right now
It's almost time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. This Sunday, defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney will face some tough odds on Daytona International Speedway’s infamous 2.5-mile track — where the Team Penske driver has never come in first place. While the current defending Cup champ isn’t a past Daytona 500 winner, seven of the drivers on the 2024 Daytona grid are. Odds are currently tied four ways for the Daytona 500 winner, split between Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Are you ready for the 66th running of “The Great American Race?” Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 this weekend.
How to watch the Daytona 500:
Date: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Daytona International Speedway
TV channel: Fox
Streaming: Sling, Fubo and more
How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable:
Daytona 500 broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern
Friday, Feb. 16
Daytona 500 practice: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)
Saturday, Feb. 17
Daytona 500 final practice: 10:30-11:30 a.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)
Monday, Feb. 19
Daytona 500: 4-7:30 p.m. (Fox, Fox Sports app)
Daytona 500 odds:
Here are the odds headed into the Daytona 500 this weekend (according to BetMGM).
Best odds to win
Ryan Blaney +1100
Chase Elliott +1100
Denny Hamlin +1100
Brad Keselowski +1100
Daytona 500 starting grid
Joey Logano
Michael McDowell
Tyler Reddick
Christopher Bell
Chase Elliott
Austin Cindric
Alex Bowman
Denny Hamlin
Carson Hocevar
John Hunter Nemechek
Erik Jones
Harrison Burton
Daniel Suarez
Zane Smith
Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski
Kyle Larson
William Byron
Chris Buescher
Chase Briscoe
Ross Chastain
Justin Haley
Jimmie Johnson
Bubba Wallace
Ryan Preece
Kaz Grala
Martin Truex Jr.
AJ Allmendinger
Corey LaJoie
Josh Berry
Todd Gilliland
Ryan Blaney
Austin Dillon
Kyle Busch
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Riley Herbst
Daniel Hemric
Noah Gragson
Anthony Alfredo
David Ragan
