How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 right now

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off this weekend with the Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It's almost time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. This Sunday, defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney will face some tough odds on Daytona International Speedway’s infamous 2.5-mile track — where the Team Penske driver has never come in first place. While the current defending Cup champ isn’t a past Daytona 500 winner, seven of the drivers on the 2024 Daytona grid are. Odds are currently tied four ways for the Daytona 500 winner, split between Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Are you ready for the 66th running of “The Great American Race?” Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 this weekend.

How to watch the Daytona 500:

Date: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo and more

How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable:

Sling TV Blue Watch Fox and FS1 $22.50 for your first month at Sling

Daytona 500 broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 16

Daytona 500 practice: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Daytona 500 final practice: 10:30-11:30 a.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Monday, Feb. 19

Daytona 500: 4-7:30 p.m. (Fox, Fox Sports app)

Daytona 500 odds:

Here are the odds headed into the Daytona 500 this weekend (according to BetMGM).

Best odds to win

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Brad Keselowski +1100

Daytona 500 starting grid

Joey Logano Michael McDowell Tyler Reddick Christopher Bell Chase Elliott Austin Cindric Alex Bowman Denny Hamlin Carson Hocevar John Hunter Nemechek Erik Jones Harrison Burton Daniel Suarez Zane Smith Ty Gibbs Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson William Byron Chris Buescher Chase Briscoe Ross Chastain Justin Haley Jimmie Johnson Bubba Wallace Ryan Preece Kaz Grala Martin Truex Jr. AJ Allmendinger Corey LaJoie Josh Berry Todd Gilliland Ryan Blaney Austin Dillon Kyle Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Riley Herbst Daniel Hemric Noah Gragson Anthony Alfredo David Ragan

