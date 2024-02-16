How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500: Full schedule, where to stream and more
It's almost time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. This Sunday, defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney will face some tough odds on Daytona International Speedway’s infamous 2.5-mile track — where the Team Penske driver has never come in first place. While the current defending Cup champ isn’t a past Daytona 500 winner, seven of the drivers on the 2024 Daytona grid are. Odds are currently tied four ways for the Daytona 500 winner, split between Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Are you ready for the 66th running of “The Great American Race?” Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 this weekend.
How to watch the Daytona 500:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Daytona International Speedway
TV channel: Fox
Streaming: Sling, Fubo and more
How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable:
Fubo TV
Watch Fox and FS1
DirecTV Choice
Watch Fox and FS1
Daytona 500 broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern
Friday, Feb. 16
Daytona 500 practice: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)
Saturday, Feb. 17
Daytona 500 final practice: 10:30-11:30 a.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)
Sunday, Feb. 18
Daytona 500: 2:30-6 p.m. (Fox, Fox Sports app)
Daytona 500 odds:
Here are the odds headed into the Daytona 500 this weekend (according to BetMGM).
Best odds to win
Ryan Blaney +1100
Chase Elliott +1100
Denny Hamlin +1100
Brad Keselowski +1100
Daytona 500 duels at Daytona results:
For updates on the Daytona 500 final lineup, Yahoo Sports has you covered.
Daytona 500 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kaz Grala (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford*
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Toyota
J.J. Yeley (44), NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
David Ragan (60), RFK Racing Ford*
Anthony Alfredo (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*
Zane Smith (71), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford*
Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Toyota*
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
*—Not guaranteed a spot in the field
More ways to watch Fox:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW
Watch local ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC
YouTube TV
Watch Fox and FS1
Hulu + Live TV
Watch Fox and FS1