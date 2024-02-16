We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500: Full schedule, where to stream and more

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off this weekend with the Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It's almost time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. This Sunday, defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney will face some tough odds on Daytona International Speedway’s infamous 2.5-mile track — where the Team Penske driver has never come in first place. While the current defending Cup champ isn’t a past Daytona 500 winner, seven of the drivers on the 2024 Daytona grid are. Odds are currently tied four ways for the Daytona 500 winner, split between Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Are you ready for the 66th running of “The Great American Race?” Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 this weekend.

How to watch the Daytona 500:

Sling TV Blue Watch Fox and FS1 $22.50 for your first month at Sling

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo and more

How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable:

Fubo TV Watch Fox and FS1 Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch Fox and FS1 Try free at DirecTV

Sling TV Blue Watch Fox and FS1 $22.50 for your first month at Sling

Daytona 500 broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 16

Daytona 500 practice: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Daytona 500 final practice: 10:30-11:30 a.m. (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Sunday, Feb. 18

Daytona 500: 2:30-6 p.m. (Fox, Fox Sports app)

Daytona 500 odds:

Here are the odds headed into the Daytona 500 this weekend (according to BetMGM).

Best odds to win

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Brad Keselowski +1100

Daytona 500 duels at Daytona results:

For updates on the Daytona 500 final lineup, Yahoo Sports has you covered.

Daytona 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Noah Gragson (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Riley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Kaz Grala (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford*

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

John Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Toyota

J.J. Yeley (44), NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

David Ragan (60), RFK Racing Ford*

Anthony Alfredo (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*

Zane Smith (71), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford*

Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Toyota*

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

*—Not guaranteed a spot in the field

More ways to watch Fox:

Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW Watch local ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC $29 at Amazon

YouTube TV Watch Fox and FS1 $72.99/month at YouTube