How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes race: Start time, channel, odds, where to stream and more

Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is a favorite to win at the 156th Belmont Stakes. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It’s almost time for the 156th Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown — though there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, after Seize The Grey took home the Preakness Stakes trophy. The 2024 Belmont Stakes won't be held at its usual home in Elmont, NY, because Belmont Park is under renovation. Instead, the final stop on the Triple Crown run will be held at Saratoga Race Course this Saturday, June 8. Coverage of the Belmont Stakes will begin as early as 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1, before moving over to FOX at 4. Are you ready to switch over from drinking Black-Eyed Susans to Belmont Jewels? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Belmont 156 this weekend.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes:

DirecTV

Date: Saturday, June 8

Coverage start time: 10:30 a.m.

Post time time: 6:41 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course

TV channel: FOX, FS1

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, more

When is the Belmont Stakes 2024?

The third jewel of the Triple Crown will be held this Saturday, June 8.

What time is the Belmont Stakes on?

Coverage of the 156th Belmont Stakes will begin on race day as early as 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1. Then at 4, coverage moves to FOX. The actual race post time is set for 6:41 p.m.

2024 Belmont Stakes channel:

The Belmont Stakes will air on FOX, with pre-race coverage airing on FS1, and post-race coverage airing on FS2.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes without cable:

DirecTV

Fubo

YouTube TV

How long is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes race distance measures 1.5 miles. As far as time goes, every horse and rider is likely looking to beat the course record of 2:24 (held by Secretariat).

2024 Belmont Purse — how much is the Belmont Stakes prize money?

This year, the winner of the last jewel in the Triple Crown will receive a portion of $2 million.

2024 Belmont horse post positions:

Seize the Gray Resilience Mystik Dan The Wine Steward Antiquarian Donoch Protective Honor Marie Sierra Leone Mindframe

2024 Kentucky Derby winner:

Mystik Dan managed to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24.

2024 Preakness Stakes winner:

Seize The Grey won the 2024 Preakness Stakes, ending Mystik Dan's run for the Triple Crown (and ultimately any possibility of a Triple Crown in 2024).

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is made up of the big three 3-year-old thoroughbred horse races: the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 13 horses have ever won the Triple Crown, the last being Justify, in 2018.

