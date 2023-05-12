How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship: Time, channel, streaming and more

It's nearly tee time for the 105th PGA Championship, are you ready to tune into the tournament? (Photo: David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 105th PGA Championship tees off next week, bringing some of the biggest golf stars together on the green, including defending PGA champion Justin Thomas and recent 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm. This year’s PGA Championship will play out across four days at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. While the course has hosted many major golf tournaments before, it’s recently undergone a major makeover, so the seasoned golf course may feel brand-new to some. Want to watch 156 golfers compete for a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy this week? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the 2023 PGA Championship, including tee times, channels and the full streaming schedule.

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship:

Date: May 18–21

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Location: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, NY

Channel: ESPN, CBS

Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+

What channel is the PGA Championship on in 2023?

ESPN and CBS have split broadcast rights for the PGA Championship, meaning ESPN will air early-round (Thursday and Friday) and weekend morning coverage, and CBS will air weekend afternoon coverage.

If you have both CBS and ESPN, then watching this year’s PGA Championship should be a hole in one. If you don’t have a cable package with ESPN or a digital antenna that picks up CBS, keep reading to check out our recommendations for how to watch or stream the PGA Championship.

Where to watch the PGA Championship:

(Photo: Hulu) Stream ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS live Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and CBS along with plenty of other live channels great for watching sports like ABC, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. Plus, this bundle gets you ESPN+, meaning you can catch all the PGA Championship coverage with just one subscription. On top of all that, you'll also get Disney+ and access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

Where to stream the PGA Championship:

(Photo: ESPN+) Stream early morning PGA Championship coverage ESPN+ ESPN+ will stream the early morning coverage of the PGA Championship May 18–21, starting at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

(Photo: Paramount) Watch cbs live Paramount+ Premium You can tune into PGA Championship coverage live on CBS with Paramount+'s premium $10 tier. The ad-free subscription also includes access to Paramount's library of hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the 2023 PGA Championship and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $10 at Paramount+

2023 PGA Championship schedule (all times Eastern):

May 18, 2023

First round coverage: 7 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN+

First Round Coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on ESPN

May 19, 2023

Second round coverage: 7 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN+

Second round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on ESPN

May 20, 2023

Third round coverage: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. on ESPN+

Third round coverage: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN

Third round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS

May 21, 2023

Final round coverage: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. on ESPN+

Final round coverage: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN

Final round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS

