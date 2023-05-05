Miami Grand Prix 2023: How to watch without cable — plus streaming options and schedule

Start your engines! F1 arrives in Miami this weekend for the fifth Grand Prix of the season. (Photo: Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Formula 1 has pulled up to South Florida for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix. The fifth F1 Grand Prix of the year marks the first of three stops on a US racetrack during the 2023 season. The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, will follow in October, and the inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring up the rear in November. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are currently pegged as the drivers to watch (or maybe even bet on) headed into this weekend, with both of the Red Bull-sponsored pair having two wins across this season’s first four F1 races.

Whether you’ve already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend’s race will be your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this widely popular international sport can be a challenge. If you don’t want to race just to find the F1 Miami Grand Prix on TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch F1 this weekend:

How to watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023

Watch F1 on ABC and ESPN with Sling Orange & Blue Sling TV $30 at Sling

Stream F1 with ESPN+ ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Stream F1 from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $8 at ExpressVPN

Date: May 5-7, 2023

Grand Prix start time: 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7

Location: The Miami International Autodrome

TV/streaming: ABC, ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Miami Grand Prix on?

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix will air live on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. So if you only want to tune in to the main event and you already know you have ABC or subscribe to ESPN+, then you’re off to the races (literally). If you're still not sure how to stream the race this weekend, keep scrolling, we've got answers for you.

This F1 season, all 23 races in the championship will air across ESPN platforms, with 18 of the 23 airing on either ABC or ESPN and ESPN+, and the other five airing on ESPN2.

Where to watch Miami Grand Prix practices?

Friday’s F1 practices will air on ESPN2, and Saturday’s practice and qualifying race will air on ESPN. Sunday’s pre-race coverage will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+.

How can I watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix without cable?

(Photo: Sling) Watch F1 on ABC and ESPN with Sling Orange & Blue Sling TV Starting at just $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue tier offers ABC in select markets along with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and 39 other channels. With Sling, you’ll certainly have plenty of options to choose from when it’s time to watch the big race. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the F1 action, you can always record the Grand Prix. $30 at Sling

Check local channels on Sling

(Photo: ESPN+) Stream F1 with ESPN+ ESPN+ This season you can stream 18 out of 23 F1 races live in English and Spanish with ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

How to stream F1 for free

Don’t want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We’ve got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don’t live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream F1 from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” AKA, you can watch F1 on ServusTV or ORF through it, even from the comfort of your home in the US. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities. New users can save 35% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. $8 at ExpressVPN

F1 Miami Grand Prix schedule:

Friday, May 5 (ESPN2, all times Eastern)

Practice 1: 1:25 p.m.

Practice 2: 4:55 p.m.

Watch ESPN2 with Sling TV

Saturday, May 6 (ESPN)

Practice 3: 12:25 p.m.

Qualifying: 3:55 p.m.

Watch ESPN2 with Sling TV

Sunday, May 7 (ABC, ESPN+)

Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race): 2:00 p.m.

Race: 3:25 p.m.

Stream with ESPN+