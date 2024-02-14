How to watch Caitlin Clark break the NCAA women's scoring record as Iowa takes on Michigan

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark #22 is set to break the women's NCAA scoring record in her next game against the Michigan Wolverines. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The time has come for Caitlin Clark to claim the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. This Thursday, the 6-foot Iowa point guard will face Michigan on the court in a match streaming exclusively on Peacock. The odds highly favor the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes, but the main reason to tune in? Clark is now just seven points away from the women’s scoring record — and has been averaging 32.1 points per game this season. Basically, breaking the record will be a slam dunk for the University of Iowa senior. Are you ready to watch this historic moment? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into Caitlin Clark’s next game: Iowa vs. Michigan.

How to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game:

Peacock Stream the Iowa vs. Michigan game $5.99/month at Peacock

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines

Channel: N/A

Streaming: Peacock

What time is the Iowa vs. Michigan game on?

Iowa plays Michigan this Thursday, Feb. 15. Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will tip off at 8 p.m.

What channel is the Iowa vs. Michigan game on?

Caitlin Clark’s next game will stream exclusively on Peacock. So if you want to watch Clark go for the NCAA women’s scoring record, you’ll need access to NBC’s streaming platform.

In addition to exclusively streaming the game, Peacock will also present a special alternate “Caitlin Cast” feed for Thursday night’s Michigan-Iowa game. The “Caitlin Cast” will capture Clark’s every move on the court.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Michigan game:

Who holds the NCAA scoring record?

While Caitlin Clark is lined up to surpass the current NCAA women’s record holder (Kelsey Plum (Washington) — 3,527 points), the Iowa player isn’t too far away from clinching the overall NCAA scoring record, too. There are only two men who have managed to gather more points than Plum and Clark in NCAA history: Pete Maravich (LSU - 3,667 points) and Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy - 3,664 points).

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken?

This NCAA basketball season has been incredibly successful for Clark. She is currently Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader. Clark also became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in her career.