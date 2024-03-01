How to watch Caitlin Clark break Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record when Iowa takes on Ohio State

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

For Caitlin Clark, the hits just keep coming. After breaking Kelsey Plum’s NCAA Division I women’s scoring record just a few weeks ago, and surpassing Lynette Woodard's 3,649 career points in one of her most-recent games, the 6-foot Iowa point guard will likely continue her hot streak on the court this weekend by passing Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring mark. Just 18 points away from Pistol Pete’s record, the University of Iowa senior will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark (most likely) pass Pistol Pete's all-time NCAA mark? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into Caitlin Clark’s next game: Iowa vs. Ohio State.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Ohio State game:

Fubo TV Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State on Fox Try free at Fubo

Date: Sunday, Mar. 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo, more

What time is the Iowa vs. Ohio State game on?

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes play the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes this Sunday, Mar. 3. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Iowa vs. Ohio State game on?

Caitlin Clark’s next game, Iowa vs. Ohio State, will air on Fox.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Ohio State game:

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State on Fox Fubo TV gives you access to Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC, NFL Network and more channels sports fans can enjoy. You'll also get access to 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can check it out risk-free. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State on Fox Try free at DirecTV

Sling Blue Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State on Fox $22.50 for your first month at Sling

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken?

This NCAA basketball season has been incredibly successful for Clark. This season she broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record, recently surpassed Lynette Woodard's 3,649 career points and is within 18 points of Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA mark headed into this Sunday's game.

She is also currently Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader. Clark also became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in her career.

More ways to watch Fox without cable:

YouTube TV Watch Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network Try free at YouTube