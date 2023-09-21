We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So, TikTok says the key to nailing the ‘old money’ aesthetic is this shiny hair oil

If your TikTok FYP is still full of tips for getting that “old money” look without being 1.) rich and 2.) generationally wealthy (that’s where that old money comes from, baby), then we’re basically the same person. I mean, I have never seen more photos of Sofia Richie Grainge in my life until she married into a deep old money family. Also, quick lesson: Sofia Richie also comes from a ton of money thanks to her dad Lionel Richie, but that’s considered new money.

Nailing the “old money” aesthetic is hard — and not just because generational wealth is an incredibly exclusive lifestyle that will remain exclusive because that’s just how the world works.

Popular TikTok influencer @isabelle.lux shared why — and that’s because it’s not the clothes that you wear. “Nobody can actually tell if it’s from Zara or The Row,” she explained. “It’s because the devil is in the details, my friends.” Those details are your hair, skin and perfume.

If you really want to drip old money on a semi-affordable price point, @isabelle.lux shares that the viral cult-classic Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil is one of the easiest ways to do it. Honestly, who knows if this is actually true, but any excuse to buy new beauty products is good enough for me.

Everyone’s obsessed with this hair oil because it’s not too heavy, not too light and works on every type of hair. Also, the bottle is just wildly pretty. Enriched with the sustainably sourced and moisture-binding Gisou Mirsalehi Honey, the hair oil is a multipurpose hero to deeply nourish, moisturize, soften and smooth hair.

The brand (and a zillion reviews) claims that the oil can rebuild and repair dry and damaged hair. It also tames frizz and flyaways and restores your hair’s natural moisture balance for stronger, healthy-looking, shinier hair. It works great as a pre-styling and finishing product and on top of a hair mask for optimal moisture.

Remember: Shiny hair = that old money drip you’re looking for.

@isabelle.lux has said that she’s been using the hair oil for years and is obsessed. The Gisou hair oil boasts a 4.3 out of 5 stars rating on both Amazon and Sephora. IYKYK, those beauty reviewers are notoriously ruthless.

