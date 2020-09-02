How to handle your fantasy football league in midst of COVID-19

Football is happening, good people.

You may have doubted it — or ignored it altogether — but it is definitely happening. Next Thursday, the Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime, marking the beginning of the regular season. At that point, professional football will be officially and irrevocably back.

If the season kinda snuck up on you ... well, you are not alone. This year's sports calendar is clearly a mess. Under normal circumstances, when the baseball season is only six weeks old and the NBA playoffs are entering the second round, it's early May. The NFL is a far-off thing. Preseason games are months away. Fantasy preview mags haven't reached store shelves.

And yet, here we are. September is upon us, weirdly enough. Summer happened. Preseason football was scrapped, but the real thing begins soon. Those glossy fantasy previews? Yup, they're out there, sitting on magazine racks.

It's possible your fantasy league didn't relaunch at its typical time, because, at some level, all the usual distractions seem inappropriate in 2020 — sports included. Events are unfolding in society from which none of us should turn away. Within the context of this particular year, sports (and their fantasy offshoots) may seem less consequential than ever.

But fantasy leagues also function as social networks, and a little connectedness can go a long way right now. So if you were waffling about bringing back, say, that longtime league filled with friends who shared a dorm floor in 1998 (or even a famous TV show), I am encouraging you to put things in motion.

Yes, the upcoming NFL season may end up being just as bizarre and unpredictable and occasionally hellish as everything else about 2020, but it's happening nevertheless. And fantasy football is here as well.

To help navigate the months ahead in your fantasy life, today we offer a few recommended private league settings for commissioners, in a season unlike any we've experienced before ...

Add a few bench and IR spots

If we've learned anything at all from fantasy baseball's abbreviated season, it's this: You can't possibly have too much depth, not this year. Nearly all of my baseball leagues decided to add one or two IL slots to whatever we'd previously allowed. After roughly two weeks, pretty much all of mine were filled. COVID-19 has hit a few MLB franchises particularly hard, plus we've had all the usual sprains, strains and tears. It's been messy. Each day offers new roster management headaches. Postponements have been commonplace. Deep benches and positional flexibility have been key.

Yahoo's default settings for public football leagues have changed, with IR spots increasing from one to two. The maximum allowed for private leagues has been increased from five to ten. Eligibility for these slots requires an official designation of "out," IR or PUP. Again, I'd urge you to not only expand your injured reserve capacity but also to deepen your league's benches. There's no need to make these changes permanent, but they're certainly appropriate for 2020.

Fantasy football isn't much fun when we find ourselves taking zeroes at active roster spots, or when we're forced to drop useful players to cover unforeseen injuries.

Ease restrictions on transactions

In all likelihood, we're going to see an unusual number of surprise game-day inactives this season. The NFL itself has adjusted its rules regarding the window in which teams can promote players from practice squads in 2020. If the league recognizes the need to make these transactions on short notice, fantasy commissioners should follow. I have no interest in managing a team this season in any league that uses harsh transaction limits. This is not the year to restrict adding and dropping; managers will need to regularly make same-day roster changes.

Also, if you've traditionally used a multi-day trade review process with league-vote vetoes, it's time to finally ditch that terrible arrangement. This season, we're all going to need to make the occasional desperation deal on a Sunday morning or a Monday night. Let's ease the process. Commissioners, you need to take over trade approvals this season — and as long as all parties are honestly acting in what they believe to be the best interests of their teams, let the deals fly.

