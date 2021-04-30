How to bet the Kentucky Derby

Pete Thamel
·3 min read

The Kentucky Derby’s arrival on Saturday sneaked up on much of sporting America, those who don’t subscribe to the Daily Racing Form, understand the mathematical components of a Beyer Figure or know Bob Baffert from Bob Saget.

So we’re speaking here to the casual horse player, the one who is above picking based on the name but too lazy to research breeding costs and past record on dirt.

Throwing $100 on the race makes the most exciting two minutes in sports a bit more exciting. So here’s a casual guide — from an admitted non-expert — on how to spread around $100 of bets to perhaps take home a bit of milk money.

The Kentucky Derby is always a maze for handicappers. The favorite has won six of the past eight races, and there’s a heavy favorite in this race: No. 14 Essential Quality, which as of Friday afternoon was 3-5.

Betting Essential Quality to win is the gambling equivalent of rooting for your bond investments to go up in real time. So here’s a few creative ways to approach the race and attempt to cash a few tickets on Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 29: Essential Quality runs on the track during the training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 29, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Essential Quality runs on the track during training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Thursday. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bets with the favorite need to include some value, which is why the key to making some money on Saturday will be identifying the crew of longer-odd horses that could come home.

We really like No. 1 Known Agenda, the Todd Pletcher horse with odds that have ballooned to 19-1 because of the rail draw. No horse has won from the No. 1 slot since 1986 — and only two have finished in the top 3. But Known Agenda is a horse that would be 6-1 with a better draw, so this is the best value to go with any Essential Quality bets.

The smattering below are with the assumption that Essential Quality will factor on the board. And they’re bet with the hope to make money around Essential Quality hitting the board.

Exacta Box with Known Agenda, Essential Quality and No. 9 Hot Rod Charlie

$10 Exacta Box 1-14: Cost $20

$5 Exacta Box 14-9: Cost $10

$5 Exacta Box 1-9: Cost $10

Total exactas: $40

Trifecta box: Known Agenda, Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie

$2 1-14-9: Cost $12

Trifecta box: Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and No. 8 Medina Spirit

$2 14-9-8: Cost $12

Trifecta box: Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and No. 10 Midnight Bourbon

$2 14-9-10: Cost $12

Total tris: $36 (others tempting to throw in are No. 12 Helium and No. 7 Mandaloun)

There’s a certain satisfaction that comes with landing the Derby winner. If you are going to make one solo win bet, the best value on the board is Known Agenda. The haul is tough from the inside, but spend the remaining $24 on a win bet for Known Agenda. If he goes off around 20-1, that’s a nice bounty.

Best of luck.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Baffert makes history as Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

    Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the US flat racing classic.

  • Kentucky Derby betting preview: Essential Quality will be tough to beat

    The 20-horse field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is packed with talented, dynamic runners.

  • Trying to beat Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality? Here are four horses who can

    Essential Quality is the horse to beat in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, but here is a look at the other top contenders.

  • Meet the man who bet $2.4 million on 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality

    Jim McIngvale - also known as "Mattress Mack" - is driving down the odds on Essential Quality as insurance to cover promotion at his stores.

  • 10,000-Piece LEGO Waterfall Table Stimulates the Imagination

    This 10,000-piece LEGO-waterfall coffee table lights up in the dark and even has a little movie theater for minifigures. The post 10,000-Piece LEGO Waterfall Table Stimulates the Imagination appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jockey Velazquez repeats wire-to-wire effort in Derby win

    Winning his second consecutive Kentucky Derby was only part of the statement made by jockey John Velazquez. Velazquez guided Medina Spirit to a wire-to-wire victory in Saturday’s 147th running at Churchill Downs, holding off Mandaloun by a half-length and two others in close margins. The Hall of Famer’s fourth Derby victory made him the first rider to win consecutive Derbies since Victor Espinoza in 2014 and ’15 aboard California Chrome and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • HMS Prince Philip reportedly given green light to sail

    Boris Johnson is reportedly expected to announce the new flagship within weeks

  • Medina Spirit wins the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby

    The victory was the record seventh by trainer Bob Baffert at the Kentucky Derby. Jockey John Velazquez won for the fourth time.

  • Honey, is someone at the door? Large alligator caught chilling outside a Florida home

    A Florida couple had an unsolicited visitor on Wednesday night, but not the human kind.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.

  • Golf: Tavatanakit hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

    The 13th edition of the tournament, which has been dubbed "Asia's major", will take place at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club with 69 players from 18 nations, including 22 different major winners, competing for a share of $1.6 million on offer. ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand will make her debut in the no-cut event, which was among a host of tournaments that were not held last year due to the pandemic.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka double-dips for $100,000

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 23 on Saturday in Las Vegas – including a double-dip for Prochazka.

  • Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

    NEW YORK (AP) Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.

  • CG: NYM@PHI - 5/1/21

    Condensed Game: Michael Conforto's home run lifts Mets over Phillies, 5-4

  • NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

    (Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.