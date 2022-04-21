How the Deebo Samuel trade request is shaking up the future of the salary cap

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington shook up the NFL world, reporting that Deebo Samuel had requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The wideout has been the center of trade speculation all offseason as he is likely to be dealt and/or receive a massive contract extension at a time WR money is exploding throughout league salary caps.

To talk about this situation in depth, Charles Robinson is joined by none other than Jeff Darlington. They chat about where Deebo currently stands with the 49ers, how likely it is he may be dealt, what teams are his main suitors and how this revolution in wide receiver money will likely affect the salary cap for years.

Later, they chat about DK Metcalf and AJ Brown, two other star wideouts who could be in line for a massive payday or a trade. Following that, Charles & Jeff discuss why Kyler Murray seems more likely than not to stay in Arizona.

Finally, the guys circle back to the rumors of Tom Brady's interest in co-owning the Miami Dolphins. Jeff did some research and found the conditions that would allow a team minority owner to also play for said team.

