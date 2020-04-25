How old is Tom Brady? The father of Brady's newest Bucs teammate once intercepted him

There are probably a thousand different ways to poke fun at Tom Brady and his age, but this is a pretty good one.

In the middle of the second round Friday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected safety Antoine Winfield Jr. from the University of Minnesota. If that name rings a bell, it’s because Antoine Winfield Sr. played 14 seasons in the NFL.

Winfield Sr. once intercepted Brady. Now, his son will be playing with Brady.

On Nov. 11, 2001, Winfield picked off Brady in a 21-11 Buffalo Bills loss to the New England Patriots. Rob Johnson was the quarterback in that game for the Bills and Travis Henry was their leading rusher. Brady had just taken over as the Patriots’ starter. He didn’t even have a ring yet.

Winfield Jr. turned 3 years old in August 2001, just three months before his dad intercepted the future Patriots legend. Winfield Sr. ended up playing 10 games against Brady. Brady, who will turn 43 in August, signed with the Buccaneers last month.

Winfield Jr. is a versatile player who will help the Buccaneers right away. Brady might recognize the name, too.

Antoine Winfield Jr. will get a chance to play with Tom Brady. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

