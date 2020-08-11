How NFL scouts plan to evaluate 2021 draft class without fall college football: game tape, combine grades and Zoom calls

The process started in June. Every possible scenario was laid out — good, bad or otherwise — and the skeletons of one NFL team’s conditional scouting plans for the 2020 college football season started to be formulated off of them.

“Having direct supervision of all area scouts, I knew I needed to have a plan for them in place before any decisions were made [on whether there would be college football],” one NFC college scouting director told Yahoo Sports.

Scrambling for the 2020 NFL draft, after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, was a big enough hurdle for teams this spring. But there’s no scouting rubric for how to create a full-year, soup-to-nuts plan for teams to gather the same level of information they would cull in a normal draft cycle.

That means developing multiple scenarios depending on what happens with college football, the majority of which won’t be played this season.

“We’re just trying to predict the future here, no big deal,” the director deadpanned.

Better to have a plan and not need it, he figured during his summer brainstorming, than the other way around. So he and the team went to work on all the possibilities they could dream up.

The entire NFL scouting process is changing amid all the pandemic uncertainty. And it's likely to change some more.

Among the scenarios they planned for to help area scouts sketch out their summer and fall schedules and procedures:

No August practice and no scouts allowed on campus in August but maybe some will be allowed in fall.

One scout per NFL team allowed in August and then two scouts per team in fall.

No scouts allowed in August, then one allowed per month per each school.

One scout visit allowed in training camp, and nothing during the fall.

No college football and no visits.

This is just a snapshot of how scouting departments are currently scrambling for the 2020 college football season, with the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West conferences having already punted on a fall football season, along with most FCS schools. Others, too, might follow suit in the days ahead.

And NFL scouting staffs will have to adjust on the fly.

“If there’s no college football at all, and information seems to change by the minute, I don’t know how it’s going to look exactly, but I think we’re just going to have to get creative in how we do this,” the NFC director said.

Will scouts even get to visit campuses?

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst noted this week that his team’s area scouts are “itching” to get back on the road and do their jobs. But it’s likely not that easy.

Scouts can get character and background information over Zoom chats, which are happening across the country now. They’re part of the information-gathering process and not too different from a normal year.

But most area scouts, the NFC director said, would already have made “six or seven” school visits “easily” by this point, watching practices and talking to multiple people — strength coaches, pro liaisons, assistant and head coaches, plus the players themselves.

The director made sure that one of his worst-case scenarios included no on-campus visits of any kind. At the time he was brewing up those possibilities earlier this summer, some college programs were struggling to contain their early positive coronavirus tests.

“It was like, why would a school want a scout on their campus? They’re trying to get their own situation figured out,” he said. “At that time, that’s when Clemson was getting that outbreak. I’m thinking, ‘Man, if a school like Clemson, that has every resource imaginable, can’t get theirs under control, I’m sure they’re not thinking about us scouts.’”

Some college programs have told scouts not to come. Others that are still conducting business as usual have opened their doors, at least until someone higher up the chain shuts that down.

And likewise, some schools have been very proactive with making all those sources of information available to scouts virtually, in lieu of in-person visits, while others have offered up one person for scouts to speak with.

“Sometimes if you’re not there on campus, it might be tougher to track down some of those other sources that might not be on some schools’ Zoom calls,” the director said.

