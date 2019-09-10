How much bigger can Pats' spread over Dolphins get?

There seems to be no slowing down Tom Brady (left) and the Patriots. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yahoo is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis.

The New England Patriots are the clear Super Bowl favorites, and their perception among analysts, fans and casual bettors couldn’t be higher after dispatching the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease in front of a nationally televised audience on Sunday Night Football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Week 2 the Pats travel to Miami to take on a Dolphins team that appears to already be in full “Tanking for Tua” mode.

With the league’s best team taking on what might be its worst, oddsmakers had no choice but to post a big number for Patriots vs. Dolphins, and, boy, did they ever.

New England is currently an 18.5-point road favorite against Miami. According to our Bet Labs software, the most recent road favorites this large were also the Patriots, who closed -19 against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 3, 2007.

The Pats also closed as 15.5-point road favorites twice in that same season, first on Oct. 21 against the Dolphins and again on Nov. 18 against the Buffalo Bills.

In very early NFL Week 2 betting, 86 percent of tickets and 83 percent of dollars wagered are laying the big number with the Pats.

Be sure to download The Action Network’s free mobile app to track real-time odds and betting percentage updates for every Week 2 matchup, including Patriots vs. Dolphins.

More from Yahoo Sports: