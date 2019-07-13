How MLB's single trade deadline will impact market that's rich in starting pitching

The July 31 trade deadline is fast approaching. And unlike past seasons, this year it will be MLB's only trade deadline. That means the days of August waiver trades are gone, and teams must decide to buy, sell or stand pat by 4 p.m. ET on July 31.

As Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Tim Brown explain in their latest midseason roundup, that changes the dynamics completely.

With roughly two-thirds of MLB teams reasonably close to contending for a division title or wild card position, the stage is set for a wild three weeks where positioning will mean everything. MLB front offices will be tasked with making honest assessments of their team's present and future, as any rash decision could greatly impact both.

Will new sellers emerge? Will rebuilding teams change course to chase a postseason berth? Those are questions our experts will address.

One thing we do know is that starting pitchers will dominant the rumor mill. It’s a near certainty the San Francisco Giants will trade Madison Bumgarner. But other big names, such as Zack Greinke and Trevor Bauer, could potentially be on the move as well.

Hannah and Tim give their thoughts on how those scenarios might play out, while putting a focus on fringe contenders that could ultimately tip the trade market scales.

