Breaking News:

Bueckers, UConn rally past Baylor to reach 13th straight Final Four

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hero or villain? Houston's Kelvin Sampson has survived and advanced

Pete Thamel
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 20 years have passed since Kelvin Sampson last climbed a ladder at an NCAA tournament regional and snipped a net to go to a Final Four.

Over those two decades, Sampson has been atop the coaching profession, shrouded in NCAA infamy and rejuvenated by a hitch in the NBA. He bristles at the notion of his journey being some kind of redemption story, but his full circle from 2002 Final Four to 2021 Final Four encapsulates a dizzying gamut of emotions.

In the wake of No. 2 Houston’s 67-61 clubbing of No. 12 Oregon State to clinch that Final Four bid, Sampson’s 19-year coda is complete. It’s only fitting, of course, that Sampson’s latest moment of glory comes 53 miles from his professional low.

The presence of Sampson in the Final Four in Indiana ramps up both the tension and star power of a Final Four that’s quickly filling with local storylines. In some ways, this inevitably blue blood-less Final Four is the perfect place for Sampson, who has prided himself on his bootstrap roots, to re-introduce himself on the sport’s biggest stage.

Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men&#39;s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

And don’t be surprised if these Cougars can bully their way to two more victories, as the blunt-force defensive nature that’s always defined Sampson’s best teams has an offensive complement. This Houston team can also score in bursts, as it raced out to a 17-point lead on Oregon State on Monday night and has the nation’s No. 8 offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. (That 2002 Final Four team ranked No. 77 and shot 2-for-18 in the Final Four to lose to Indiana. Of course, Indiana.)

Sampson, 65, has re-invented himself back to a better version of the coach who’d risen among the game’s elite when he left Oklahoma for Indiana in 2006. After his forced resignation from IU in 2008, much has been made of his sudden career crash. Especially because of the zip codes surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium.

But what this Houston team represents is the collective wisdom from Sampson’s climb back. He went to the NBA, got an education from everyone from Gregg Popovich, Mike Budenholzer, Brent Brown, Scott Skiles and Kevin McHale. He learned new ways to guard middle ball screens, better ways to space the floor and got a graduate degree in analytics from the Rockets. It’s no coincidence that one of the biggest shots came on a corner 3-pointer by Quentin Grimes.

I asked Sampson once how he’d have responded if I’d asked him about analytics back in the early 2000s. “You’re just wasting wood,” he laughed.

Now he’s got a team that’s both marauding and only occasionally begs for a new offensive coordinator like some of those old Oklahoma teams.

The quintessential Sampson player is DeJon Jarreau, a 6-5 senior with short shorts and long arms who put forth as elite back-to-back defensive performances as we’ve seen in the NCAA tournament during this generation.

Jarreau harassed Oregon State star Ethan Thompson into 3-for-12 shooting and 11 points, nearly five below his average. That came on the heels of blanketing Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim in the Sweet 16, hounding him into 3-for-13 shooting. Both entered this weekend as among the country’s hottest players. They left dazed and confused, as Thompson’s turnover with 47.4 seconds left came when he attempted to arm bar Jarreau for space, fell down and then Jarreau dove on top of him to force a jump-ball tunrover.

That came with Houston clinging to a five-point lead with 47.4 seconds remaining. And that cemented that Houston’s path to the Final Four would be the easiest in NCAA history, as it became the first team to beat four double-digit seeds to get there — No. 15 Cleveland State, No. 10 Rutgers, No. 11 Syracuse and the No. 12 Beavers.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 29: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars reacts against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 29: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars reacts against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But that easy path came the hard way on Monday. Oregon State rushed all the way back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game at 55 with 3:46 remaining. Grimes hit a 3-pointer to help solve Oregon State’s 1-3-1 zone and from there, Houston grabbed five offensive rebounds on the next three possessions to help seal the game.

“Sometimes you can’t be afraid to fail,” Sampson said. “You can’t be afraid to make a shot. You can’t be afraid to miss a shot, either.”

Sampson could say the same about his road back.

This is a profession built for those with scar tissue. It’s luring amateurs to play amid a multi-billion dollar enterprise, cutting deals with grassroots coaches and leveraging booster power to strengthen your program. It’s neither important to forgive or admonish Sampson for his sins. Nor would it be right to ignore them.

And it’s hard to imagine anyone would after getting to stick around for a third week in the state that he left shrouded in ignominy 13 years ago.

This marked Sampson’s 667th win as a college coach. He likes to joke when people ask how old he is that he’s 11 years younger than Jim Boeheim. And it’s hard not to imagine him lined up with Boeheim, Calhoun, Pitino, Calipari and plenty of other Hall of Fame college coaches with some highly publicized off-court issues that they endured.

When Sampson took the Houston job in 2014, his old boss at Oklahoma, Joe Castiglione, sent him a ladder to store in his office. He kept it there as a reminder and an inspiration, that the best moments in coaching come when climbing a ladder as a team. “Anyone could send a congratulatory basket or a plant,” Castiglione said via text on Monday night. “The ladder itself was a symbol of success.”

Kelvin Sampson’s climb back continues next weekend, a three-week local torment to Indiana fans of what wasn’t for them — in the same week they made a new coaching hire, Mike Woodson, that was greeted with a collective yawn.

Sampson will be cast this week as both a comeback hero and an interloping villain. But in reality, he’s carried the trait of so many other elite coaches in both this profession and tournament — he’s survived and advanced.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: "Back to work."

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • NBA roundup: Career night for De'Aaron Fox in Kings' rout

    De'Aaron Fox exploded for a career-high 44 points and Tyrese Haliburton easily won his rookie duel with James Wiseman on Thursday night as the Sacramento Kings thumped the visiting Golden State Warriors 141-119. A third straight Kings win, coupled with a third consecutive Warriors defeat, allowed Sacramento to move within two games of Golden State in their bids to make the Western Conference playoff field. Playing against a Warriors team missing not only Stephen Curry (bruised tailbone) but also Draymond Green, who apparently had an adverse reaction to a COVID shot, the Kings seized command in the second quarter and pulled well clear in the third.

  • All-time NASCAR Cup Series winners

    The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 6 of 2021 season (Atlanta Motor Speedway) […]

  • Daniel Suarez digs Bristol's dirt, gives Trackhouse its first top-five finish

    Even while leading late Monday afternoon, Daniel Suarez joked he didn’t know what he was doing during a mid-race interview as he navigated the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. The stat sheet and official rundown said otherwise after the Food City Dirt Race, as Suarez guided Trackhouse Racing Team to its first top-five finish in […]

  • Outspoken Sean O'Malley won't allow first loss to shake his confidence

    O’Malley has said repeatedly that, in his mind, he’s still undefeated.

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Nets

    Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday. Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract. Aldridge joins a frontcourt that includes Blake Griffin, another addition from the buyout market.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Kenyon Martin wishes Carmelo Anthony landed with the Trail Blazers sooner

    "Id be lying if I didnt admit that I wish he ended up there three or four years earlier. If so, the Blazers might have been champions.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.

  • No. 1 UConn advances to 13th consecutive Final Four in 69-67 battle against No. 2 Baylor

    UConn rattled off a 19-0 run to come back from their largest deficit of the tournament.