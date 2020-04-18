How Fox's Mike Pereira is helping vets find purpose and fill a football officiating void

Many veterans of the United States military wonder what they’re going to do after their military careers are over. And with an officiating shortage across the United States, former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira had an idea.

That idea became a reality when Pereira, currently a rules analyst for Fox, founded Battlefields to Ballfields, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to veterans who want to train to be a sports official. The organization started in California in 2017 and expanded across the country the following year. The organization is designed for veterans who are struggling to return to a normal life after their time on active duty is over.

“This is a sustained diversion, so it’s diversion from those other problems that they’ve had,” Pereira said.

Officials who go through the program start out officiating youth and high school games; the places where officiating shortages are the most evident. Pereira told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle in 2019 that he started thinking about the similarities between being an official and being in the military while he was driving from California to see a friend in Oregon.

“I was thinking about these vets and I was thinking about the shortage of (sports) officials that we have, so as I’m driving north I’m thinking about the characteristics it takes to be a vet,” Pereira said. “The concentration, the teamwork, the mission, their goals, all the things I look for in officials. How can I marry the two together and recruit vets to become officials?”

The foundation has already helped numerous veterans get their start in officiating, including Jamaison Pilgreen.

“I went nine months, day after day after day applying for jobs,” Pilgreen said. “This came along and it gave me purpose. It gave me something to look forward to and it led me to stop focusing on not being productive.”

