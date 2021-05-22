How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

Phil Mickelson is leading the PGA Championship during the third round at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With the chance to win his first major championship in eight years, Phil Mickelson isn't taking any chances.

Even when those chances seem ridiculous.

As he prepared to hit his approach shot on the fourth hole Saturday at Kiawah Island during the third round of the PGA Championship, Mickelson stepped away from the ball and appeared bothered.

The microphones picked him up saying: "Can you please move that drone from my flight? Not only is it annoying, but it's gonna hit it."

He wasn't joking.

He was 187 yards from the hole with the drone hovering above the green. While it seemed like his chances of hitting a tiny TV drone several hundred yards in the distance were astronomical, you get to call the shots when you're the leader.

And Mickelson is known for making some quirky requests during play.

Sure enough, the drone obliged and moved out of his sightline, allowing him to hit his shot with peace of mind. After all that, the shot wound up in a bunker for one of his few missed greens of the day early on.

No harm done, though. He made his par and continued to extend his lead over the field.

Mickelson is going for his sixth career major title and all eyes — and drones —will be squarely focused on him the rest of the weekend.

