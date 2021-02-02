  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How does Boston view Tom Brady? 'It’s tough to hate him.'

Pete Thamel
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON – The narrative arc of the soul of the Boston-area sports fan has undergone one of the most improbable reversals of the past generation.

The Pedro-loving and Bledsoe-devoted fans in New England entered this century as famously bedraggled, clinging to memories of Larry Bird and waiting for another Ray Bourque. The tortured passion of the Boston sports existence helped spawn a multi-million dollar media empire. The zeal of it has turned radio callers into caricatures. Cottage industries and bad movie scripts brewed up from the pain.

But then Brady pulled off his first Super Bowl hat trick at the end of the 2004 season, Dave Roberts provided the spark to help Reverse The Curse and, suddenly, this area’s fandom trajectory transformed from bedraggled to ascendant to, well, spoiled.

Along the way, there has been no region’s fan base whose soul has been prodded, studied and parodied more than that of the Boston fan. And this Super Bowl delivers the Boston Sports fan a unique trip to Dr. Melfi’s office for a quintessential first-world conundrum: how does a region that prides itself on its everyman image and parochial passion handle its quarterback icon leaving town after six Super Bowl titles to instantly transform another forlorn football town? (And luring his gregarious old tight end to come out of retirement to come along as his wingman certainly adds to the sting.)

With Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay in March, it’s safe to say that he left behind few bitter hearts here. Sure, there are some grumblings, but mostly about Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s inability to keep him here and surround him in his final seasons with less depth at wide receiver and tight end than Bryant University.

But Tampa Bay is a sporting Switzerland compared to any of the hated Northeast stalwart rivals like the Jets, Giants and Bills. And New England fans have proven they’ll honor their stars’ post-Boston success, as Boston held a City Hall celebration for the former Bruin stalwart, Bourque, in 2001 after he won a Stanley Cup in Colorado.

Longtime Boston Bruin Ray Bourque hoists the Stanley Cup in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 cheering Bostonians on City Hall Plaza on June 13, 2001 after his team, the Colorado Avalanche, won the championship. (JRB/RCS/Reuters)
Longtime Boston Bruin Ray Bourque hoists the Stanley Cup in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 cheering Bostonians on City Hall Plaza on June 13, 2001 after his team, the Colorado Avalanche, won the championship. (JRB/RCS/Reuters)

The best way to gauge this region’s embrace of Tom Brady’s latest revival may have come from the entrance to Olympia Sports, a sporting goods chain, in the shadows of Gillette Stadium this weekend. Amid the expansive strip mall known as “Patriots Place” that appeared and grew with the Brady-fueled success, this visitor was greeted by racks of the awkward Buccaneer red Brady and Gronkowski jerseys at the entrance. There was even a rack with a Brady throwback from Michigan.

Boston Globe columnist Chad Finn reports that about 70 percent of Patriots fans he interacts with will be rooting for Brady this weekend. He quantified the region’s interest in Brady through television ratings, as the Bucs’ wild-card game against Washington did a better rating than the Patriots’ Week 16 Monday night game against the Bills – 19.6 to 18.3. The Bucs game was also the highest-rated game in this market in wild-card weekend.

Finn said that speaks to Brady’s resonance here, even with some fans – taking cues from local media – distilling the brilliance of Brady and the genius of Belichick as either one or the other.

“I think the fans around here realize no matter what he does with Tampa, he’s always going to be remembered as the Patriots quarterback,” Finn said. “He won six Super Bowls and lasted 20 years. Everything that happens after he leaves the Patriots, no matter what he achieves, is going to be a footnote to what he’s already done. He’s got an opportunity to enhance a legacy that’s already set in stone.”

If you are 25 years old, grew up in New England and started watching the Patriots in kindergarten, Brady essentially delivered the Patriots to the Super Bowl every other season during your sporting lifetime. That’s completely anomalous to the way the NFL is structured, and such a steady run of dominance that Brady remained a constant from the grade school playground to high school hallways to college Super Bowl parties to Sunday Fundays post-graduation. Basically, Brady playing in the Super Bowl is muscle memory.

It’s hard to quantify Brady as a constant in this region. Look around on any Sunday, and the dossier of jerseys worn by the Sunday Funday crew offers a clue. There’s awkward fonted Brady jerseys bought and preserved from the early 2000s. There’s pink jerseys, which prompts a reminder that the Boston Herald gossip pages used to refer to him as the QB QT. There’s more sleek modern Brady jerseys, from an era when he opened a health center in Foxboro and his personal health shaman, Alex Guerrero, became a dominant local talking point. And now, Buccaneer red Brady jerseys are the new blue.

It’s a tricky time to measure the pulse of a region via the tried-and-trite journalistic tradition of man-on-the street stories, mostly because there’s very few men or women on the street. The plexiglass barrooms of Boston have all the communal warmth of an interaction with a bank teller. (And those are the barrooms that have endured and remained open, as old haunts like The Fours, The Baseball Tavern, Lir and The Pour House have all disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Instead of dropping by for a pint at Shenannigans Bar in South Boston, I called Tony Pastore, a longtime barkeep turned former bartender the past few months. He lives in Billerica on the outskirts of Boston and says he doesn’t know a soul rooting against Brady. He admitted that the first few weeks of the season, he tried to stay myopic with his Patriot fandom and not get lured into rooting for the Bucs. He’s said he’s an “old school” Pats fan who wanted to not stray his devotion.

That changed the past few weeks. “You know what did it for me was the Drew Brees video where he stopped and talked to him and his family,” Pastore said. “This guy [Brady] can’t do anything wrong. He’s got that aura around him. It’s tough to hate him.”

Would the barrooms in Boston be filled with Buccaneer red Brady jerseys on Sunday? That’s hard to say. There’d likely be a kaleidoscope of Brady, if this were a non-pandemic time, which is indicative of a run that spanned from David Patten to N’Keal Harry.

Bucs gear featuring former Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can be had in the Boston area. (Pete Thamel/Yahoo Sports)
Bucs gear featuring former Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can be had near Gillette Stadium. (Pete Thamel/Yahoo Sports)

Along the way, he took less money for the good of the team, generally avoided significant controversy that didn’t involve ball deflation and became the indelible icon of a region. In the eyes of the fans who’ve known the franchise only with him, he could be considered bigger than it.

“You know what? Let the guy have his day,” said Jay Miranda, a longtime bartender in Boston and native of Providence. “He gave us 20 years of his time and sacrificed a lot. If he wants to go prove himself separate of the Patriots, he’s earned that right.”

With a blizzard dumping more than a foot of snow in some places around New England this week, the rhythms of early February feel both familiar and different. New England is bundled up, anxiously awaiting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The color scheme and supporting cast has changed. But rooting for Tom Brady hasn’t.

More from Yahoo Sports:

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-159-3O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+135+3U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Luka Dončić called 'little a-- boy' by Warriors' Damion Lee after and-one

    Damion Lee had some words for the MVP candidate.

  • Report: Eagles are “close to trading” Carson Wentz

    The firing of Doug Pederson apparently hasn’t repaired the relationship between the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are “close to trading” Wentz. The Colts continue to be the top potential destination for Wentz, who would be reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator [more]

  • Andy Reid celebrated his first Super Bowl win with 'the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen' and a night with his 'trophy wife'

    When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.

  • Paige VanZant learns Bare Knuckle FC isn’t the easy payday it might appear | Opinion

    Paige VanZant made a big payday to make the jump to Bare Knuckle FC. But after Friday night, you have to wonder if the move was worth it in the long run.

  • Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski star in hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in a hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Bauer's Arrival Overloads Dodgers Rotation

    Matthew Pouliot looks at the fantasy ramifications of Trevor Bauer's record deal with the Dodgers. ( Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tom Brady Was Just Asked Whether He’ll Have Sex With Gisele Bündchen After the Super Bowl

    His reaction couldn't be more awkward.

  • McBride leads West Virginia to win over Kansas

    In his second season at West Virginia, Miles McBride had yet to see a win over the Kansas Jayhawks.He was still a

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be there cheering him on.

  • Kirk Cousins holds all the contractual cards in Minnesota

    Kirk Cousins has plenty of leverage now. He’ll have even more later — and that’s when he apparently intends to use it. In a recent visit to PFT PM, Cousins made two things clear about his future with the Vikings. First, he wants to finish his career in Minnesota. Second, he’s content to play out [more]

  • James Harden accomplished something Friday only two other NBA players have

    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets tried to carry on without Kevin Durant on Friday, but they were unable to defeat the Toronto Raptors.

  • What time is Super Bowl 55? Sunday start time, channel, halftime show

    The last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks face off Sunday in Tampa Bay.

  • Brad Stevens praises an unsung hero in Celtics’ comeback to beat the Clippers

    The Celtics were lifted by an unlikely hero at the end of their win over the Clippers on Friday night.

  • Brady or Mahomes? Our predictions for the Chiefs v Buccaneers Super Bowl

    Will Tampa Bay become the first team to win a championship in their own home stadium? Or will the reigning champions retain their title? This year’s Super Bowl features some of the NFL’s top talent including, clockwise from left, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Composite: Reuters, Getty, AP What the Chiefs need to do to win … Be the Chiefs. That may sound flippant, but no team gives more credit to the ‘flip the switch’ theory than this season’s Chiefs. When they’re fully engaged, when they’re at their full Chiefs-ness, there’s not much any other team in the league can do to stop them. There are flaws on defense, but at some point, Patrick Mahomes will have the ball. Even with an excellent defense, Tampa will have a hard time slowing down the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce triumvirate. OC With their top two offensive tackles likely out of this matchup, it figures to be tough sledding for the Chiefs on the edge. Look for Andy Reid to dial up plenty of screen passes to capitalize on the speed and shiftiness of his backs and receivers – Tyreek Hill’s especially. AL Win the battle of the turnovers. Brady threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers, but the Packers could only score on one of the ensuing possessions. If the Bucs do that against KC, this game could be over quickly. HF Eliminate the deep ball. Keep two safeties on the field so the Bucs are forced to run. You cannot play chicken with Brady like the Packers did – it only ends one way. Well, unless the offense explodes as well it may. Reid will need an extra splash of trickery to flummox Tampa. That or dump it off to Hill. GS What the Bucs need to do to win … Shorten the game. The Bucs have proven they can swap between a number of styles this season. They can win with their exceptional defense. They can rely on Tom Brady to hang in a shootout. Against the Chiefs, though it won’t be as entertaining, they will have to rely on the run-game to extend drives against a weak-ish Chiefs front in order to contain the scoreline. Get Brady to the final drive with a chance to win the game, that should be the plan. OC Sic Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh on the Chiefs’ backup tackles. Mix it up a little on first down. (The handoffs to Leonard Fournette & Co are so predictable.) And capitalize on every opportunity to connect with receivers downfield, a point of emphasis for Bruce Arians all season. If Antonio Brown is looking for a time to shine, this is it. AL Brady’s doesn’t want to get into a throwing contest with Mahomes at this point of his career. His edge will lie in his experience. He doesn’t want to be a pure game-manager here, he’s going to have to connect on a few long-balls to win, but if he focuses on making the right play over trying for the big play, his team have a solid chance. HF Tampa must play to their strengths and blitz early and often. They have the pedigree – nine sacks and two wins against Rodgers this season – and can slow down Mahomes by attacking an offensive line missing both its starting tackles. You run the risk of death by a thousand Tyreek and Travis-shaped cuts but Todd Bowles must be brave to limit Kansas City’s scoring. GS Key player for the Chiefs … Patrick Mahomes. Of course it’s Mahomes. Going with anyone else would be a hipster choice. The Bucs could run the perfect gameplan. They could play as well as imaginable on both sides of the ball. Yet if Mahomes turns up and plays at his best, there is nothing anyone can do to stop him. OC Other than the obvious? Let’s go with Tyrann Mathieu, whose powers of anticipation and interruption give off major Ed Reed vibes. He, not Mahomes, is Tom Brady’s true opponent – and the Honey Badger will make the GOAT pay for all those 50-50 balls he likes to throw up so much. Mathieu intercepted Brady on a tipped ball in their Week 12 matchup. AL Travis Kelce. We talk about Brady v Mahomes, but what about Kelce v Gronkowski? Since Gronkowski’s (temporary) retirement, Kelce has been fighting to surpass him as the league’s best tight end ever. A Super Bowl win over a diminished Gronk would be more of a symbolic touchstone, but it wouldn’t hurt his case. HF Tyrann Mathieu. We can be sure Brady is going to take risks through the air so Mathieu’s ability to diagnose and demolish receiver routes will need to be firing to disrupt Tampa’s passing attack. Putting Brady under pressure to second guess whether Mathieu will jump a route consistently could frustrate the veteran into making costly mistakes. GS Key player for the Bucs … Todd Bowles. Not a player, but the Bucs’ defensive coordinator. Tampa’s defense has played at a championship level all season. There aren’t many schematic fireworks. Instead, Bowles relies on a core group of plays and his players all playing at the highest possible level. Against Mahomes, he is going to need a couple of wrinkles or fresh looks in order to create a negative play or two. OC Lavonte David, one of the finest linebackers the game has ever seen. His ability to close on ballcarriers and stop or even sometimes reverse their momentum should prove especially useful against a Chiefs skilled unit adept at piling on big yards after the catch. His sideline-to-sideline range will be key to maintaining coordinator Todd Bowles’s bend-but-don’t-break principles. AL Leonard Fournette. Fournette was cut by the Jaguars and came in as Tampa Bay’s backup running back. Now he’s putting his best work of the season in the playoffs, including an astonishing touchdown run against Green Bay. Another touchdown or two would be nice, but if he can pick up plenty of yardage on first downs, it will open the playbook wide open for Brady. HF A shootout beckons despite the cannons falling silent at Raymond James Stadium (couldn’t the cannons have fired for the Chiefs as well? Why do I care so much about the cannons?). The Bucs can bully the Chiefs’ defense using the superior size and strength of Mike Evans in the redzone. The extra attention he receives will also create holes for others to rack up points. GS One bold prediction … The Weeknd has more than one song. I mean, seriously? The Weeknd? For the Super Bowl? Am I old now? OC Someone’s gonna pull out a trick play. Either the Chiefs build on the iconic “Four Tops” they sprang on the 49ers last year, or Arians dials up a nervy retort. Either way, you will love the football love language. AL How about a scoreless first quarter? After all the talk about this being an offensive showdown, maybe both sides get performance anxiety right off the gate and we see a lot of three-and-outs, some offensive miscues and even a missed field goal in the first 15 minutes. HF Tony Romo spots Bill Belichick in the crowd wearing a Jack Sparrow mask as a disguise. Naturally, Romo cannot contain his excitement and orchestrates a joyous on-field reunion after Brady lifts a Lombardi without his one-time mentor. “That’s my boy,” Belichick will say. GS The final score will be … Chiefs 31-24 Buccaneers. The combination of Brady and Bowles is about as good as you can hope for in trying to knock the Chiefs off their perch. No one is capable of stopping the Chiefs, but all the Bucs require is a defense that slows Mahomes-Andy Reid machine down, even for a possession or two. Tampa have the talent and staff to be able to pull off such a plan. I have the Bucs giving Brady a chance on the final possession but coming up just short. The Chiefs’ offensive power, even with all the Bowles goodness, is just too overwhelming. And even when plays break down, nobody is better off-script than Mahomes. The Chiefs go back-to-back and Mahomes takes home a second successive MVP. OC Chiefs 30-29 Buccaneers. As exposed as Mahomes figures to be on the edge, one could easily see the Bucs defense forgetting about the QB’s wheels until it’s too late. Whether it’s by picking up chunk yardage or buying time to fire darts to Cheetah & Co, eventually, Mahomes will take their heart. AL Chiefs 34-17 Buccaneers. Look for the teams to keep it close for a while but by the fourth quarter, the Chiefs will have the lead and salt it way with one of those Mahomes bursts where he rattles off two touchdowns in the blink of an eye. HF Chiefs 30-33 Buccaneers. I said it mid-season and I will say it again, Tom Brady and the Bucs will win the Super Bowl. Picking against Brady is a fool’s errand especially now he is an underdog. Six titles and your team not being favourite is testament to how good the Chiefs are but Brady will have the last word in the game with a last-minute drive and possibly on which QB is truly the greatest. Same time next year, Tom. GS

  • Chiefs assistant coach will not make trip to Super Bowl after accident

    Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will not make the trip to Tampa for Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being involved in a car accident, the team said on Saturday. Television station KSHB in Kansas City reported one of the children had sustained serious injuries.

  • Ranking most logical quarterback options for the New England Patriots

    The New England Patriots need to replace Tom Brady in earnest this offseason. DJ Bean, Tom Giles and Michael Holley break down the most logical fits for the team at the quarterback spot.

  • Watch: Dustin Johnson’s drive in Saudi Arabia drills a volunteer (who drops like a rock)

    Dustin Johnson, who shot a 67 in Thursday's opening round, scorched a drive long and left on the 10th hole. The result is painful to watch.

  • Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski joke about 2020 retirement plans in hilarious commercial

    And that's how Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski landed in Tampa Bay?

  • Chiefs announce flurry of roster moves on Saturday

    The Chiefs have added several players to the 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LV.

  • Internet explodes as Jordan Spieth jumps into tie for lead at Waste Management Phoenix Open

    It's been a long road for Jordan Spieth, who's been battling a slump, but on Saturday, Spieth co-led at TPC Scottsdale.