How did a bad line on a WNBA All-Star Game cause a 60-point shift in the odds?

Serious bettors have been WNBA fans for a while.

They have bet the sport because it doesn't get a ton of attention in the sports betting world. Lines are maybe a bit softer because sportsbooks aren't paying as close attention as they do to major football games. Casual bettors wager on the biggest games, and sportsbooks are careful to have the sharpest lines for those games. Professional bettors look for profit opportunity anywhere.

Maybe that's a reason the WNBA All-Star Game, with an all-star team from the league taking on the USA women's national team, had a mind-blowing line movement.

WNBA All-Star Game total changes by 60 points

There wasn't much on the sports betting board Wednesday. There was Game 4 of the NBA Finals. There was some international soccer. There was also the WNBA All-Star Game.

It's not like most sports bettors or fans ever noticed the total for the game. But some folks did because the line moved in a way you practically never see.

That's right, a 60-point drop in the total. When a line drops that significantly, it's typically due to sharp bettors all betting the same side for as much money as they can. It's not like the under ended up being a sweat either. The WNBA all stars won 93-85 in a competitive game. The total of 178 won for all under bettors.

And it crushed the original line.

Where did the line come from?

The original line came from either an offshore sportsbook or at Circa Sports out of Las Vegas. Circa said it was responsible for the bad line to ESPN's David Purdham. Other books followed along with the original line, not taking into account that it wouldn't be a normal shootout all-star game, but a tune-up for the women's national team and played in a competitive way.

So the line dropped in a hurry. Most sportsbooks didn't lose much, because betting limits on WNBA games are relatively low. BetMGM took a $500 bet on the under, then later took the number off the board when it was crashing down.

No matter how it came to be or what was the aftermath, it was a rarity. We might go a long, long time before another line movement like that.