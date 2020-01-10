How cold will it be at Lambeau Field for Seahawks-Packers on Yahoo Sports app?

Nobody is faster to check a weather forecast than a football player being sent to Green Bay for a playoff game in January.

We’ve seen snowstorms and inhumane cold weather for Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field. Players from the Ice Bowl game in 1967 complained about the effects of frostbite decades later. We all remember New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin’s face turning a scary shade of red during an NFC championship game. The elements are part of why the NFL loves winter games in Green Bay. Had the Ice Bowl been in 40-degree weather, maybe it wouldn’t be remembered as one of the NFL’s greatest games.

The Seattle Seahawks get the unenviable task of traveling to Green Bay to play the Packers on Sunday, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. The forecast is just as much of a topic of conversation as Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

The good news for the players and fans is the weather shouldn’t be that bad, at least by Northeast Wisconsin standards.

It could snow in Green Bay on Sunday

The forecast in Green Bay for Sunday isn’t tropical, but at least manageable. The high is expected to be 23 degrees with a low of 18. Considering the kickoff time will be 5:40 p.m. Central — the NFL understands the success of bad-weather games on TV and doesn’t mind scheduling them with a better chance for snow or cold — expect it to be under 20 degrees by kickoff. There’s a 75 percent chance at precipitation, so we could get snow too.

The Seahawks aren’t used to that weather, but did experience worse recently. They played an outdoor wild-card playoff game at Minnesota, between the Vikings’ domed stadiums, in minus-6 degrees four seasons ago. The wind chill was minus-25. That game is notable for Bud Grant coming out for the coin toss in short sleeves and Blair Walsh shanking a field goal at the end to give Seattle a win. That was the third-coldest game ever.

The Packers have plenty of history in cold games, of course. If the temperature is 20 degrees, it would need to drop about another 20 degrees to break into the top 10 coldest games in Packers history. Among the memorable bad-weather playoff games at Lambeau Field was the Ice Bowl, a picturesque snow game against the Seahawks at the end of the 2007 season and a game against the San Francisco 49ers in which Colin Kaepernick played in short sleeves despite it being 5 degrees outside.

It’s hard to function in extreme cold weather and it often makes the football itself less than perfect, but we love a great bad weather game.

Seattle and Green Bay played in a classic snow game in January of 2008. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Bad weather games are part of NFL history

There’s just something about watching a big NFL playoff game on a field covered in snow. We’d remember the “Tuck Rule” game no matter what the weather was, but the backdrop of it taking place in a blizzard made it iconic.

If it does snow on Sunday night in Green Bay, it would make for an interesting football dynamic. Both teams like to establish the run, despite having Hall of Fame quarterbacks. It won’t be extremely cold, but conditions could dictate more of a grind-it-out game for both sides.

The weather forecast looks pretty clear for games in San Francisco, Baltimore and Kansas City this weekend. If we’re going to get a snowstorm this postseason, it’ll probably come from Green Bay. Anyone who won’t actually have to be outside at Lambeau Field for the game will be hoping for it.

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports.