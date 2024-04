Hovelsrud leads Packer golf team to second place finish

Apr. 23—The Austin boys golf team took second in the Rochester triangular Tuesday.

Carter Hovelsrud led the Packers with an 82.

Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 319; 2. Austin 336; 3. Rochester Century 340

Austin scoring: Carter Hovelsrud, 82; Cale Tupy, 84; Elijah Krueger, 85; Isaac Anderson, 85; Collin Berg, 94; Isaac Erickson, 95