Houston's William Echoles, Jalen Washington sign to play at in-state schools

Dec. 20—HOUSTON — The Houston duo of William Echoles and Jalen Washington will be staying in-state.

Echoles signed to play for Ole Miss, and Washington is set to play for Southern Miss. Both made their decisions official during a ceremony at Houston on Wednesday morning.

The two players played a significant role in Houston going 11-2 and returning to the North half championship game this season.

"They just made a ton of this program and this town, and again, our football team has grown as they've grown," Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer said. "Great kids and great leaders, obviously good players. Hate to see them go, but they've got big shoes to fill. But again, we're excited to see them continue their career."

Echoles comes to Oxford as one of the top recruits in Mississippi, regardless of position. He played both offensive and defensive line for Houston, but he'll stay on the defensive side of the ball for the Rebels. Echoles is a four-star recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings.

"You've got to go where you feel more comfortable, and you've got to go where you want to be at," Echoles said. "That place for me was Ole Miss because I've been there a lot of times, it's not far from home — like maybe an hour from home. I'm right here. It's kind of like home away from home."

Echoles has also been invited to the All-American Bowl. This year's game will be played on Jan. 6.

"It feels great," he said. "I'm finally getting the recognition I deserve. It feels good seeing all of my hard work pay off."

Washington, a running back, had a stellar senior campaign despite a difficult offseason off the field. Washington lost most of his junior season to a torn ACL, and then he lost his home in a fire over the summer. But over 2,100 rushing yards later, he's on his way to play football at Southern Miss.

"Obviously tearing my ACL my junior year kind of slowed down my process of getting recruited and everything, but as you know, everything happens for a reason," Washington said. "I feel like that was really character-building for me. That was a time where I learned a lot about myself. Just having to get through that was a lot. But it was something that I wouldn't change. If I could change it, I wouldn't change it."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com