Houston's J'Wan Roberts returns from injury vs Texas A&M in 2024 NCAA Tournament game

Houston basketball forward J'Wan Roberts apparently aggravated a shin injury in the first half of the top-seeded Cougars' second-round March Madness game Sunday against Texas A&M in Memphis.

Roberts, who was lifted from the game with 7:32 remaining before halftime after also picking up his second foul, was back on the floor to start the second half.

Roberts had five points in 12 minutes in the first half against the ninth-seeded Aggies. He also had four rebounds and two assists in the half. But he was lifted from the game with 7:32 remaining before halftime after picking up his second foul. Even before that, however, Roberts was limping noticeably going from one end of the floor to the other.

J'Wan Roberts injury update

Roberts, who did not play much in the second half of Friday's blowout win over Longwood as a precautionary measure, according to coach Kelvin Sampson, was asked about his shin Saturday.

"Getting better every day. Taking my time in treatment," he said. "A lot of cold tubs and just trying to get right for (Sunday)."

As play continued, when Roberts was standing up, he leaned on teammates and flexed his injured leg.

But he was healthy enough to be back on the floor when play resumed to start the second half.

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts being looked at by head trainer John Houston on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Br5Ur3Cps1 — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 25, 2024

HOUSTON VS TEXAS A&M: Live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

What was said about J'Wan Roberts injury

TNT sideline reporter Jon Rothstein mentioned during the broadcast that Roberts could return to the game.

Roberts was still on the bench more than four minutes after exiting.

