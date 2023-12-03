Houston wins first TSSAA football championship with win over three-time defending champ Oakland

CHATTANOOGA – Houston has ended Oakland's football championship streak with a dominant defensive night.

Houston's defense and lightning-fast running back Damon Sisa stopped Oakland's state title streak at three and won its first TSSAA football championship in program history.

Houston beat the Patriots 24-9 Saturday night at Finley Stadium in the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl to wrap up the Tennessee high school football state championships.

Oakland's nine points was its lowest point production in the coach Kevin Creasy era since being shut out 12-0 by Maryville in the 2019 Class 6A semifinals.

Sisa's speed gave Oakland's defense problems all night. He finished with 30 carries for 179 yards and scored a TD.

Oakland (12-3) led 6-0 after Daune Morris' 8-yard TD run. But Houston (13-2) took over from there. Chandler Day tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Shawne Jones for a 7-6 lead with seven seconds left in the first quarter. Houston never trailed the rest of the game.

Trotter Jones hit a 25-yard field goal with 8:03 left in the first half to make it 10-6 at halftime. Jacob Taylor's 32-yard field goal trimmed it to 10-9 with 6:45 left in the third quarter. But Sisa added a 2-yard TD run with 11:43 remaining to make it 17-9.

Oakland had one more opportunity with less than two minutes left to come back. But Houston's defense squashed it withTony Williams 27-yard interception return for touchdown with 1:16 left.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football championships: Houston beats Oakland for first title