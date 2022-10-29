Houston vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Houston vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (4-3), USF (1-6)

Houston vs USF Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The Bulls keep losing, but they keep playing well enough to be competitive.

The opener against BYU and 41-3 performance against Louisville were the only two games they were truly out of it, and now they’re playing a team that plays almost every game close.

Five of Houston’s seven games have been thrillers, and this one could be a fight if USF can get the ground game going fast. It’s been able to get to 200 yards on the ground in four of the last six games. It’ll get close to that in this, but …

Why Houston Will Win

The USF run defense is non-existent.

It’s giving up 5.7 yards per carry allowing 221 yards per game and doing a whole lot better against the strong passing attacks.

Houston is at its best with a balance, but it’ll be the running game that gets to eat in this. It has yet to hit 200 yards, but it should be able to pound away, allow the passing game to not take any dangerous chances, and …

What’s Going To Happen

USF can’t come up with third down stops, and that’s going to be a killer against the Cougars.

It’s Houston, so this will be more interesting than it has to be. There will be moments when things start to work with the Bull offense – USF will get its points – but the defensive front will come through with plenty of plays behind the line when it has to.

In a slight shocker, Houston will actually play a second straight game without a ton of stress.

Houston vs USF Prediction, Line

Houston 41, USF 27

Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Houston vs USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

